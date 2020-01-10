Minor earthquake felt in Johnsburg

NORTH CREEK | A small-scale earthquake occurred at about 10 p.m. Jan 3 in the southern Adirondacks. The 1.8 magnitude quake was centered approximately 10 miles southwest of North Creek, or about 20 miles west-northwest of Warrensburg, according to the US Geological Survey.

A half-dozen residents of North Creek, North River and other areas of Johnsburg reported feeling the quake’s tremors.

Earthquakes occur every several years in the Adirondacks because the area’s bedrock hosts a relatively large number of faults.

In October 1983, a significant earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude and emanating from Newcomb shook homes throughout the Adirondacks — and was detected as far away as South America and Europe.

In 2002, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake was centered in AuSable Forks; and in 2013, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was based in Warrensburg.

Last week’s quake based near North Creek, however, was modest. On Jan. 5, Johnsburg Supervisor inquired among town office staffers whether they experienced any tremors.

“No one here felt anything,” she said, responding to an inquiry from The Sun. ■