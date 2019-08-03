Miscreants have no respect for flag

To the editor:

Memorial Day has come and gone, “D-Day” has come and gone. July 4 just went by. All those days are observed because they yielded us our freedoms, which are not free! Those seven red stripes and those six white stripes are there to remind us that our freedoms came at a cost, not to be forgotten.

The same attitude of those miscreants who have desecrated our graveyards by removing personal flags from grave sites is the same attitude that prevails when those businesses allow our flag to be hanging by one clasp, as well as not hanging our flag at all. These flags have been brought to their attention repeatedly, to no avail.

May God bless America.

— Bob Spring, Ticonderoga