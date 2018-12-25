Mitchell punches back against ‘Escape’

× Expand File photo Joyce “Tillie” Mitchell is punching back against her depiction in “Escape at Dannemora.”

PLATTSBURGH | Joyce “Tillie” Mitchell is salty over her depiction in Showtime's “Escape at Dannemora.”

Mitchell lashed out against executive producer and director Ben Stiller as “a son-of-a-b***h liar” in a pair of sit-down interviews with The New York Post last week.

“He doesn’t care about the truth,” said Mitchell in her first interview since 2015. “All he cares about is making millions off me. He’s an idiot.”

Mitchell, 54, also lambasted Patricia Arquette for not visiting her to research the role.

“The truth doesn’t sell,” Mitchell told The Post.

Mitchell is portrayed in the seven-part series as a scheming lovelorn seamstress who aided the duo in their infamous 2015 breakout.

The fictional Mitchell is depicted as sleeping with both Richard Matt and David Sweat in the prison's tailor shop.

But both Sweat and Mitchell have denied a physical relationship.

“I never had sex with them,” Mitchell told The Post.

She told the newspaper she hasn’t watched the series, but has heard about it from guards at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Westchester, where she is serving a seven-year sentence for her role in the escape.

She also claims she has never been to the prison yard because “she fears she will be framed for any funny business,” according to the Post.

“The state hates me,” Mitchell said.

And echoing her depiction by Arquette, who gained 40 pounds for the role, Mitchell’s interview is littered with four-letter expletives.

In response to Mitchell’s comments, Stiller said “Escape” isn’t a documentary.

“We did have to create scenes based on us inferring what we believed to be the truth,” Stiller told Deadline in an interview published Sunday. “My guideline was always to try and tell what I thought happened.”

The duo were on the lam for 23 days. Matt was shot and killed by a federal border control agent and Sweat was captured two days later.

Stiller previously told The Sun the precise relationship between the two remained murky even after reviewing evidence, interrogation transcripts and the report from the state inspector general's office which laid out the escape narrative in cinematic detail.

“She can dispute it but the reality is, she was kicked out of the tailor shop for inappropriate conduct, for going in the back room with David Sweat," Stiller told Deadline. "I think there were 60 or 70 notes passed back and forth between them. She sent him nude pictures of herself.”

Stiller said he didn’t wish Mitchell, who will be eligible for parole in June, any ill-will.

The Post also reported from Dannemora, where a dispatch largely relied on unnamed sources.

And the newspaper caught up with Mitchell's husband, Lyle, who is sticking by Tillie— even building a backyard gazebo for her to enjoy upon her release.

“Escape” has been racking up accolades since its premier last month, garnering nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Television Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The seventh and final episode airs Sunday at 10 p.m.