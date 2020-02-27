Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial makes history

× Expand Photo provided VetWallTruck

CHAMPLAIN | After months of planning, a mobile Vietnam Veterans memorial is making its way to the Northern Tier this summer.

The rolling replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial will make its first trip to northern New York in August when it comes to the Great Chazy River Memorial Post 1418.

“We did a lot of work to get it here,” Post 1418 Quartermaster, Anthony King, said of The Wall that Heals, a 375-foot Vietnam War education center, featuring the names of more than 58,000 fallen soldiers.

The memorial was unveiled on Veterans Day 1996 and has made it to nearly 600 communities across the nation since then. The Champlain memorial post was selected as one of just 35 communities slated for the 2020 traveling tour out of the nearly 400 applications submitted for this year’s stops.

“I’m super excited to see it come in and I think it’s a great opportunity for the community,” said King, who missed a chance to see The Wall That Heals in 2015 in his native California and is looking forward to the local opportunity.

The exhibit allows visitors to do name rubbings on its synthetic granite panels and features photos of hometown heroes, a map of Vietnam, an In Memory Honor Roll for those who died of Vietnam-related illnesses following the war, a display of memorial items left at the memorial and a digital kiosk and a Gold Star Harley-Davidson that pays tribute to mothers who lost sons in the conflict.

Organizers are planning a widespread community celebration of its arrival, and are mapping out a parade route from Plattsburgh to Champlain to welcome the memorial.

“We’ll have an escort with local emergency services, riders, motorcycle escorts and the individual route will be officially posted in July so we can line the roads with flags. It’s going to be an amazing ride,” King said.

“It will officially open midnight on Aug. 13, and it will be open 24/7 until Sunday Aug. 16 with the closing ceremony at 2:30 (p.m.).”

It costs $10,000 to bring the mobile memorial to the region and organizers are setting up a series of fundraising efforts to help offset the cost.

“We have a GoFundMe page and have donations letters going out, as well as sponsorships,” said King, adding that residents and businesses can also sponsor memory wreaths to be displayed at the memorial.

“And we’re going to have a series of concerts at the VFW Post and any funds made will go towards The Wall that Heals.”

Organizers will also need 120 staff volunteers to work four-hour shifts to keep the memorial manned during its local stay and 30 able-bodied volunteers for working parties for setup and takedown. Those interested can sign up on the on the Facebook group North Country-The Wall that Heals Volunteers.

For King, a Rouses Point father and Marine, the memorial is an opportunity to honor those lost and the families they left behind.

“As a veteran myself, my heart goes out to all the names on the wall, and I cherish the opportunity to preserve and honor their memory.” ■