Mooers car accident takes life of elderly woman

MOOERS | A 75-year-old Mooers woman died on Saturday of injuries sustained in a car accident on state Route 11.

Hilda L. Phair, 75, was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2 after being involved in a two-car collision in Mooers.

New York State Police are still investigating the crash.

State police responded to the scene at approximately 1:33 p.m. on Saturday.

Phair, who was driving a 2002 Buick Century, lost control of her vehicle while heading west on state Route 11, police said. She traveled into the eastbound lane of traffic and collided head-on with a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by Teresa A. Dickson, 54, of St. Albans, Vermont.

Both women were taken to the University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Phair later died from her injuries, police say. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Dickson sustained a broken ankle and was treated for chest pain.

Brian S. Phair, 46, of Mooers, who was riding in the passenger seat of Phair’s car, was also sent to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Two 6-year-olds, Piper A. Ewen and Payden O. White of Barre, Vermont, were passengers in Dickson’s vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

State police were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.