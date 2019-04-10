Mooers Free Library vies for funding

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Representatives of the Mooers Free Library are seeking funding for a proposed community garden and park.

PLATTSBURGH | Representatives of the Mooers Free Library are seeking funding for a proposed park and community garden.

Tim Gonyo, president of the Mooers Free Library Board of Trustees, asked the Clinton County Legislature last week to consider granting the library $10,000 toward the development of a piece of property outside their School Street building.

“We want to create greenspace — create a little park there and have raised beds for a community garden,” Gonyo told The Sun. “We want to put in seating for families, and a nice gazebo so we can do some outdoor education.”

Altogether, the project is expected to cost roughly $20,000, according to Gonyo.

The $10,000 ask would supplement $7,000 from the sale of the library’s previous location on Route 11, along with $3,000 from its ongoing memorial brick fundraiser.

“Once we get the funding, we’re looking at this being a spring-summer project,” Gonyo said.

The library’s request was one of nine submitted to the Clinton County Legislature for consideration last week.

Every year, the legislature doles out tobacco settlement funding for community-level projects.

The nine applications submitted asked for a total of $113,000, according to Deputy County Administrator Rodney Brown.

County Administrator Michael Zurlo said that as much as $89,000 in funding is available.

Legislators were expected to decide which projects would receive funding on April 10, after this edition went to print.