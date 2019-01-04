Moore to step down as supervisor

× Ronald Moore in his North Hudson office. Photo by Tim Rowland

NORTH HUDSON | North Hudson Supervisor Ronald Moore is hoping the second time’s the charm. After announcing his retirement last year, he wound up staying on the job after the person who was to take his place had a change of heart.

But this time he’s determined.

“I still love the job, but I don’t want to do it daily,” said Moore, adding that it is the lot of a supervisor to have town business be the last thing on his mind before he goes to sleep and the first thing on his mind when he wakes up.

The town boars was to meet this week to choose a successor.

Moore, 68, has served on the town board since 2002 and has been supervisor since 2012. In office, he has helped shepherd two high-profile initiatives into North Hudson, the redevelopment of the old Frontier Town, and state ownership of Boreas Ponds.

Development of these two projects will extend over the next decade, and Moore said he believes the town needs continuity as they advance.

“It’s important to have someone in office who can provide consistent leadership,” he said.

North Hudson has only 240 residents, but it has the potential to become a recreational epicenter as the state tries to deflect traffic from the northern High Peaks into hiking, biking, horseback riding, snowmobiling and skiing opportunities elsewhere in the park.

North Hudson is home not just to Boreas and Frontier Town, but to the Hammond Pond area to parts of the Hammond Pond Wild Forest where a number of new hiking trails are planned.

And just to the east is another recent state acquisition, a collection of lakes and trails known as the Essex Chain.

In these forestlands, the job has been a balancing act between promoting them for economic benefit, while protecting the environment that attracts people to the area in the first place, Moore said.

Boreas was a prime example, as it became a battleground between those who wanted to protect the wildlands, making the area difficult to get to, and those who saw easy access as key to attracting tourists with money to spend.

In the end, Moore said “nobody got everything they wanted,” but a fair balance between protection and use was struck.

That will work for the benefit of other areas of the park as well.

“We’re hoping that once we open up Boreas Ponds we can pull some of that heavy pressure off the Route 73 corridor” in Keene Valley, he said. For North Hudson, “It’s provided some hope, and I’m happy to have played a small part, Moore said.

Along with the more high-profile issues, Moore said the day-to-day chores have been gratifying as well. He said the roads are in good shape and the town now has signage on the Northway for its attractions.

His retirement, however, will not be total. He will assume the chairmanship of the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, an advocacy group supporting residents and traditional user groups the benefit the economy.