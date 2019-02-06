More breastfeeding counselors needed, says Essex County WIC

× Expand Photo provided Essex County WIC was just one of five programs nationwide selected to represent the WIC program in a recent trip to Washington, D.C. They’re pictured above with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville).

Elizabethtown | Essex County has breathtaking scenery: Mountains, lakes, farms and forests.

But it does not have an obstetrician-gynecologist, which can present a challenge for new parents who have questions about breastfeeding.

The closest practitioner for many is Plattsburgh— and even the Lake City has a shortage.

“That can really be a hardship,” said Krista Berger, WIC coordinator for Essex County.

As a result of the shortage, the county relies heavily on WIC’s peer counselor program, which allows pregnant and nursing moms the opportunity to talk to other mothers and experts who can share their experiences and give breastfeeding advice.

Counselors act as a one-stop shop for aiding new mothers with nutritional and educational support, from offering breastfeeding tips, bolstering support networks or offering late-night support with comforting text messages.

Essex County has just one:

Susan Cutting, who has a caseload of 120 women and is capped at 50 hours per month.

“There’s not enough time to properly support and help these women,” said Berger.

The WIC program is federally funded through grants. More funding would allow the agency to hire more staff, said Berger, who was part of a delegation who traveled to Washington, D.C. last month to lobby New York lawmakers.

Berger said $90 million is set aside annually for the program, but only $60 million has reached the states.

“We need that increased $30 million,” Berger said.

Berger acknowledged while New York is a progressive state, it cannot alone fill the funding gap.

Approximately 50 percent of infants in Essex County are born to families who qualify for WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children.

Many medical organizations recommend breastfeeding, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, citing the nutritional benefits to infants.

Breastfeeding also helps strengthen the bond between mothers and their children.

The county program has bolstered breastfeeding rates from 55 percent to 81 percent since its inception, said Berger.

Essex County WIC was just one of five programs nationwide — and the only one in New York state — selected to represent the WIC program in Washington.

“They had heard of our work in the community and reached out to us,” said Berger.

Berger and Cutting met with the office of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Reps. Elise Stefanik, Anthony Brindisi, Antonio Delgado and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The pair also met with National WIC Association Director and CEO Douglas Greenaway.

“Everyone we spoke to was supportive of the program,” said Berger, “and it was clear that much of the funding WIC receives is due to the tireless work of Douglas and his staff.”

Gillibrand happened to be taping her presidential announcement on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” when the group was visiting, but the senator’s staff was great to work with, Berger said.

“We just left with such a good sense that she was going to take care of us and fight for women’s breastfeeding rights,” Berger said.

And they got to briefly touch base with Ocasio-Cortez before she had to duck out for a meeting.

“She’s awesome. She seems like a ball of energy,” said Berger of the freshman lawmaker who has skyrocketed to super-stardom amongst progressives.

The group also met personally with Stefanik, who said she was “excited” to welcome and host the group.

“I’m proud to support them in this life-saving mission and I’m looking forward to working with them in the future,” said Stefanik.

For more information about the Essex County WIC and Peer Counseling Programs, call the Essex County Health Department at 518-873-3500 or visit co.essex.ny.us/Health/wic.