More delays for Moriah Hydro

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Jim Besha, head of Albany Engineering Corp., says he’s learned patience waiting for government approval of an innovative power project.

PORT HENRY | The oft-delayed Moriah Hydro power storage project has hit another speed bump that could push final approval of the plan well into 2020, federal officials said during a public hearing last week.

“We started this process back in 1990 … we’ve learned how to be patient,” said Jim Besha, head of Albany Engineering Corp., after a representative from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said a newly required environmental impact statement won’t be done until February 2020. Final approval, if forthcoming, would take at least several more months after that.

Along with investors, the Town of Moriah has much riding on the ambitious project, which would effectively double its tax base. Superintendent Tom Scozzafava told regulators “it’s frustrating” that the project always seems to be dangling just out of reach.”I’ll be in a nursing home by the time this is done,” he said. “If you’re lucky,” someone called from the audience.

Supporters of the project had been hoping for final approval this spring. Instead, FERC concluded that an environmental assessment needed to be expanded into a more comprehensive environmental impact statement. FERC said that “during preparation of the EA and review of the project record, staff has determined that the Mineville Project may constitute a major federal action significantly affecting the quality of the human environment.”

Among the concerns outlined at last week’s hearing were the potential for seismic activity and structural shifts in the old mines, such as cave-ins; the quality of water discharged from the mine; and a population of bats in a nearby mine.

“There are some things to get past here,” FERC’S Chris Millard told an audience of about 30 people at Moriah Central School.

Concurrently, a permit was denied by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, although it will reconsider if environmental concerns are addressed.

Before the meeting, several members of the public questioned why the state, with its commitment to clean energy and fighting climate change, would not be more supportive. Scozzafava said water is currently running out of the mine and into the watershed without apparent concern, and he asked what would be different once Moriah Hydro becomes operational.

Moriah Hydro would increase the viability of solar and wind energy by storing energy generated during the day for use at night when it’s needed most. That’s accomplished by using the deep old iron mine shafts, and the water that naturally collects in them.

During the day, energy from wind and the sun power pumps that lift water from the bottom of the mine to the top. At night, the water pours back to the bottom spinning turbines as it falls.

Members at the audience of the public hearing asked few questions, but did have concerns about water quality and ground tremors. When the mines closed in the early ’70s, residents said there were some serious ground tremors, and were concerned that might happen again with the moving of water.

According to FERC geologists, however, that was the result of groundwater in the mines finding its equilibrium as it reclaimed the shafts, and there was little chance the pumping operation would have the same effect.