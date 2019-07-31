More funds set for Lake George sewer plant

× Expand Local residents are being asked to take an active role in protecting Lake George. A Water Quality Awareness Committee is being formed in Ticonderoga. The panels, which are being formed in communities bordering the lake, work with the FUND for Lake George and the Lake George Waterkeeper program.

LAKE GEORGE | Lake George village’s indebtedness for the pending construction of a new $24 million sewer plant is to be reduced by 2.9 percent, after a new joint federal/state grant announced last week is factored into the plant’s financing.

On July 25, the offices of U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik announced a $500,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission toward the wastewater treatment plant’s construction.

This new grant, through the Border Commission’s infrastructure investment program, joins the $6.75 million in state and federal money already promised for the plant.

During a visit to Lake George in April, Schumer told Lake George officials he’d lobby for some federal funding for the plant, particularly through the Border Commission. Stefanik has also voiced her support for securing additional grant funding.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said Monday he appreciated the grant.

“The maximum award through the Border Commission’s infrastructure program is $500,000 per year for two years maximum,” he said. “We’re glad the grant was awarded to us — the commission’s grant committee must have decided our project was a very high priority, and we’ll be applying for another $500,000 grant next year.”

In June, the Lake George Village Board voted to award various contracts to construct the treatment plant, due to an impending deadline imposed by the state to have the plant in operation by August 2021.

At that time, Blais said the village would need about $9 million more in grant funding to make the plant affordable to the local taxpayers. At that time, he estimated that the debt would require the village and town to pay at least $566,000 annually for the next 30 years toward the debt — which would increase the village’s property owners’ taxes by 67 percent and sewer fees in the Caldwell Sewer District outside the village by as much as 150 percent.

Blais said Monday that he and other Lake George officials would be seeking additional money from the state through their area’s Regional Economic Development Council.

“We’re still hoping that additional funds will be coming from state through the governor’s clean water program,” he said. “Our goal is to reduce our debt to $8 million or $9 million, which is affordable and allow us to stay just under the property tax cap — that continues to be our goal.”

Town of Lake George officials have been alarmed by the increase in sewer rates that would have to be charged to property owners over 30 years in the Caldwell Sewer District, which lies outside the village’s boundaries.

Alarmed by the pending tax increases, town government officials said in June that without additional grant funding, hotel owners would see astronomical tax increases. They cited Lake George Holiday Inn as an example — that the hotel might have to pay $90,000 more annually in sewer fees — and that $9 million to $10 million more in grant funding was necessary to avoid burdensome tax increases. Talk even surfaced between board members about the town refusing to make payments to the village that are required by a longstanding sewer treatment contract.

On Monday, efforts to reach Dickinson were unsuccessful.

In Schumer’s press release distributed July 25, the senator said he’d been lobbying for additional grant funding.

“Lake George, one of the most breathtaking natural treasures in all of New York state and a fundamental driver of the Adirondack tourism economy, is being polluted and degraded by an outdated wastewater sewage plant in the Village of Lake George,” he stated. “It is imperative that we get this plant replaced as soon as possible, and this federal funding is a significant step towards doing so.”

In Stefanik’s press release, she said that she helped expand the Border Commission’s eligibility for grant funding projects in her district.

“I’m proud to have led the charge to secure these funds for my constituents,” she said of the eligibility expansion efforts.

In the Schumer press statement, Eric Siy of the Fund for Lake George expressed “deep appreciation” for Schumer’s lobbying efforts and the Border Commission’s grant to help fund the new water treatment plant.

He said that without a new plant, the lake’s water quality would be significantly degraded over time.

“The risks to Lake George’s legendary water quality are real, particularly from harmful algal blooms that are devastating the environment and economies of lakeside communities in New York state and across the country,” Siy said.

Initial construction work on the new plant is scheduled to begin within several weeks.