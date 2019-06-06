More human remains found at Courtland St. site in LG

× Bucket by bucket, workers from the New York State Museum and volunteer archeologists shovel and sift dirt adjacent to an apartment development off Courtland St. in Lake George. Their mission is to uncover additional bones or artifacts at the site where remains of about 15 people from the 1770s were unearthed in mid-February.

LAKE GEORGE | For about two weeks, a group of professional and volunteer archeologists have been sifting through many tons of dirt excavated from a construction site in Lake George Village where 18th century human bones were unearthed in late winter — and this subsequent dig has yielded additional human remains, a village official said this week.

In early February, bones were unearthed during excavation of a foundation for the construction of one of two triplex apartment buildings near the intersection of Courtland and Mohican streets in Lake George Village. This discovery prompted archeologists of the New York State Museum to conduct an archeological excavation at the site, in which skeletal remains of about 15 or so humans believed to be from the 1770s were uncovered. Also, two buttons were found that bore markings indicating they were from clothing issued to soldiers of the First Battalion of Pennsylvania.

Town officials were told in February that the findings would qualify the site to be named to the National Register of Historic Places.

Dan Barusch, director of planning for both the village and town of Lake George, said last week that the new round of sifting work at the site by state museum personnel and volunteers — as many as 30 people in total — was likely to wind down this week, and would continue only on Saturdays through June. But as of this week, three towering piles of dirt remained to be inspected by the crew.

Workers and supervisors at the site late last week declined comment on their findings, and an inquiry to the state museum media office was not returned.

Barusch said that the remains uncovered in this latest effort are being sent to the state museum, where the findings from February are still being analyzed. According to present plans, all the remains are to be sent back to Lake George where they are to be re-buried in Fort George Battlefield Park, he added.

He said that local officials are hopeful that the analysis of remains is completed by early 2020, so a re-interment ceremony could be held on Memorial Day.

“The exact location for re-burial isn’t known at this point, but we do have unofficial approval from DEC officials,” he said.

Barusch said the developer of the site, Ruben Ellsworth, has left vacant the portion of the land where the human remains were found. Ellsworth had planned to build two triplex buildings on the property. The exterior of the one existing triplex is substantially complete, and plans for the adjacent site are yet undetermined, Barusch said.

Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson has suggested that the town of Lake George should buy the vacant portion, develop it into a pocket park and have it designated as a historic destination.

The buttons and other historic items found at the site could be displayed in a proposed visitors interpretive center which is to share a building with a new Lake George Park Commission office in Fort George Battlefield Park. The visitors’ center is to host displays of artifacts from the 1700s and earlier found in the Lake George area. Construction on the building is to start as early as this fall.