Moriah Chamber hears about medical marijuana

Photo by Tim Rowland Curaleaf representative William Ashabranner explains the procedure for obtaining a medical marijuana card.

PORT HENRY | Medical marijuana has the potential to treat a far-ranging list of maladies, from chronic pain to anxiety, representatives of a North Country dispensary told a meeting of the Moriah Chamber of Commerce last week.

Notably, it can take the place of opioids, whose addictive properties have wreaked havoc on rural neighborhoods across the country. While marijuana is not addictive, substance-abuse specialists still worry about its effects, particularly in young people whose brains have not fully developed.

New York legalized medical marijuana in 2014, and the first dispensary opened a year later.

THREE FORMS

Medical marijuana, loosely defined, comes in three forms, said William Ashabranner, outreach coordinator of the for-profit company Curaleaf, which operates four dispensaries in eastern New York, including Plattsburgh. One has a high ratio of THC, the cannabinoid that gives the plant its psychoactive qualities. The second has high ratios of the cannabinoid CBD, which does not have THC’s psychoactive effect. Finally, there are hybrids between the two. What’s prescribed depends on what is being treated.

Unlike buying off the street, Ashabranner said products purchased from a dispensary have targeted formulas and uniform quality.

“You know what you’re getting,” he said.

Patients are introduced to the drug slowly because different people have different reactions. After three months, patients must break from the drug so as not to build up a tolerance. But “you can never ever OD from cannabis,” Ashabranner said.

‘SHORT OF PRACTITIONERS’

New York limits cannabis use to a specific list of ailments, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, PTSD and chronic pain, among others. Ashabranner said any pain that would have been treated with an opioid can be treated with cannabis. Also, it can be used to treat mental conditions that mimic PTSD, such as depression and anxiety, although the patient must also be in therapy.

Medical marijuana comes in pill form, along with tinctures, lotions, patches and vape pens. Thirty capsules sell for $40. Curaleaf maintains its own 80,000-square-foot growing facility near Albany.

To be eligible for treatment with medical marijuana, patients must have a qualifying illness and be certified by a qualifying physician. But “(Essex) county is a little short of practitioners,” outreach coordinator Katie Serdula said. Instead, patients can take advantage of telemedicine by “seeing” a doctor on their computer screen.

After being certified, patients receive their medical marijuana card, which they must have to visit a dispensary. Once established, patients in Essex County are eligible for home delivery.