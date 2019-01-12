Moriah Chamber seeks new members

× Moriah Chamber President Renee Anderson outside her Little Champs Daycare center. Photo by Tim Rowland

PORT HENRY | The high cost of living in Vermont has sent some people packing for the Western shores of Lake Champlain, which Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Renee Anderson believes has contributed to an uptick in commercial activity in and around Port Henry.

That’s good news as the chamber kicks off its annual membership drive, recruiting individuals and businesses to participate in activities that help expand the local economy.

Anderson, owner of Little Champs Daycare, said the chamber had a good year in 2018, and that she’s optimistic about 2019 as well.

“I personally see a lot of the activity with daycare,” she said. “I’ve seen the population expanding because of Vermonters coming here.”

Added to the local base, that means more shoppers for Port Henry stores.

Two stores that recently opened — Threads, a used clothing store featuring name merchandise, and Oddities n Herbs, which specializes in healing stones — have become destinations based on their unique inventories, she said.

“This is a nice little hamlet; it’s slowly expanding and I see it getting bigger,” Anderson said. “I would love to see the storefronts on Main Street be filled — that’s a priority for us.”

A number of benefits come with chamber membership, Anderson said. Special events are promoted on the chamber Facebook page, business services are offered at the chamber’s downtown location and members get 10 percent off at the chamber store.

The chamber website also has a membership directory and members receive visitor referrals and networking opportunities.

Each year the chamber sponsors a number of events, including Champ Day and Labor Day festivities. This year, the chamber hopes to increase membership by 25 percent, develop a new website and host monthly mixers and meetings where businesses are encouraged to share ideas for how the chamber can be of service.

The chamber sponsors business banners for the streets for $150. Orders for banners must be in by March 1. Membership costs $20 for an individual, $25 for a couple and $50 for a business.

“We’re getting more businesses and more attractions,” Anderson said. “Our goal is to get customers flowing into our businesses.”