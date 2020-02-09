Moriah fund drive succeeds

× Expand Photo provided MiningStatue A bronze statue of a Moriah iron miner, simulated here, will help ensure past is not forgotten.

PORT HENRY | True to its past, Port Henry has an iron-mining museum packed with artifacts, photos and documents, some of which are still in boxes waiting to be cataloged.

It’s been nearly a half-century since the mines closed, and Town Historian Betty Lamoria said for years former Republic Steel employees would come in and paw through the materials, reliving old times. But as time has passed and the miners have died off, those visits have become fewer and further between.

Today, a traveler might drive through Moriah without getting any sense of that history, unless perhaps they happened to see the other-worldly sized mountain of tailings northwest of Port Henry.

But a group of residents who do not want the past forgotten came up with plans for a bronze statue of a miner in the heart of town to clue motorists into Moriah’s past. Those plans, however, had been slow to materialize, owing to the statue’s price tag, which was upwards of $40,000.

But last month the four women driving the cause — Gail Pilger, Linda Haran, Linda Smyth and Tootie Mends — announced the goal has been reached and the dream will become a reality.

“I am so excited that we have met our goal,” Haran said. “I am so very thankful to the people in our community who came through again, along with people with ties to our community.”

Haran said she’ll be in touch with the sculptor to plan the next move, and that a ceremony will be planned for its installation. “The mines are what made our town, and the miners deserve this tribute,” Haran said.

The sculpture was designed by Vermont artist Joseph Lupiani, and depicts a minter holding a pick in work clothes and hard had, complete with a working headlamp. It will be located at the intersection of Broad and Main streets.

“These ladies are to be commended,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava. “They worked extremely hard, and for a time they didn’t think it would happen. (The sculpture) “will certainly enhance the town of Moriah. It’s a symbol of the hard work of our ancestors.”

“ I am very proud and impressed that we reached our goal,” said Smith, one of the project organizers. “The donors who contributed and believed in this project were amazing. Now the Town of Moriah can have a highly visible tribute as a reminder of its historic past and those who toiled in the mines.” ■