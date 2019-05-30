Moriah honors heroes

Photo by Tim Rowland Rose and Bill Woods stand in front of a banner honoring her father LeRoy Vanderhoof who served in the Pacific during World War II.

PORT HENRY | LeRoy Vanderhoof served in the Navy during World War II, and was a signalman aboard the amphibious LSMR-190 during the Battle of Okinawa on May 4, 1945.

The landing ship had been pressed into service as part of a floating picket line around the island, running radar to warn the main forces attacking the island of incoming Kamikaze aircraft. It was not a job for which the boat had been designed.

As a landing craft, it was bristling with more short-range firepower than two Iowa class battleships, but those munitions were designed to support troops establishing a beachhead, not to defend against enemy suicide missions.

The LSMR-190 was hit by three Kamikaze pilots, but put up a valiant fight before it sunk. Among the 80 survivors was Vanderhoof, who spent two or three days in the water before being rescued, survived the war, and was honored with the Victory medal, The American Theater Medal, The Asiatic/Pacific Medal and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon.

Last week he received one more honor. With his daughter Rose Woods and her husband Bill Woods looking on, a banner with Vanderhoof’s image was unfurled on the street where he was born and lived, as part of the Moriah Hometown Heroes project, one of 140 going up throughout the town.

Keith Mero, a combat veteran of Desert Storm who is coordinating the effort, said a growing number of communities in the Champlain Valley are participating this year, hanging banners of their veterans from utility poles.

Mero said along with honoring the veterans’ service, it is a message to their families telling them their loved ones will never be forgotten.

The banners are displayed roughly from Memorial Day to Veterans Day. They are taken down for the winter to keep them in good shape for the following spring.

“We were and still are certainly proud of our veteran and are proud to show it by having this banner displayed on the same street where our father was born and lived for many years,” Woods said. “It’s just heartwarming to know that all the veterans are getting the recognition they should be getting.”

Her father died in 2014, and the banner was to be a Mother’s Day surprise, but her mother died in February. But she said both her parents were probably watching as the banner went up. “It’s a tribute that’s deserved by all the veterans,” she said. “I don’t want to leave, I just want to stay here and look.”