Moriah offices on the move

Photo by Tim Rowland Former Port Henry Village Hall The former Port Henry Village Hall is the new home of the Moriah assessor and code enforcement offices.

PORT HENRY | In 1875, Witherbee Sherman & Co, needed a new headquarters. The iron mining company did not skimp on the architecture. They went with what was popular at the time, the Second Empire style of Napoleon III, which was something of a mashup of other architectural styles, in which no ornament or decoration was a bridge too far.

As the iron industry faded, the company headquarters was ceded to the Town of Moriah, which today uses it as its town hall, which by law must be accessible to its citizens. Therein lies the problem. George Sherman, having no premonition of the Americans with Disabilities Act that was looming 115 years in the future, built decorative but not entirely practical staircases to the upper two floors that are impossible for the disabled to climb, and even difficult for the ’abled.

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said the town tried to find a solution, but the relatively narrow and tall building did not lend itself to an elevator or lift.

That left the upstairs assessor and code-enforcement offices off-limits to citizens unable to use stairs. “It’s a beautiful building, but in today’s world the second floor is pretty much unusable space,” Scozzafava said. “The stairway was like a bobsled run.”

An elevator, while not impossible to build, would have taken a lot of creativity from a design standpoint, making it unaffordable. So last month, the town packed up its copious upstairs records and moved its upstairs offices to the one-story building that was once the home of Port Henry’s government.

The Port Henry Town Hall fell to the Town of Moriah when the village dissolved in 2017, and at that time it was anticipated in a consulting report that the space would be a logical home for Moriah’s upstairs offices.

The transfer of the town records and equipment was one last reminder of the building’s shortcomings. “It was a lot to move, and we had to take some of it out the fire escape,” Scozzafava said.

The supervisor said the old Village Hall is in good structural shape and requires only some minor improvements that will be completed in the spring. ■