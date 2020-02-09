Moriah plans transition to LEDs

Photo by Tim Rowland Port Henry Street Lights LED Old sodium vapor street lamps such as these have become obsolete.

PORT HENRY | Politicians mess with street lights at their peril. Early in his career, Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said there was a plan to remove one such light near a farmhouse out in the boonies. The farmer called Scozzafava to his house and explained that he was too far out to get any benefit from any other public service such as sewer and water, and the street light was the only indication that he was getting something for his tax money.

The street light stayed.

But now the town board will consider a plan that they hope the public will be amenable to: Replacing the town’s nearly 700 low-pressure sodium vapor street lights with cost-saving LEDs.

If approved by the board, the town will pay National Grid $30,000 for the switch, but will be reimbursed $33,000 under an incentive program sponsored by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, known as NYSERDA.

National Grid will contract with a third party to do the work.

Once completed, the LEDs will save taxpayers between $8,000 and $10,000 a year on its light bill, which runs between $65,000 and $80,000 a year. It will also mean that all the street lights will work. Because of our large number of street lights, we could have a hundred that are out at any given time,” Scozzafava said. “The life expectancy of the LEDs will be so much greater.”

The last changeover, about 20 years ago, was not universally popular, because it meant transitioning from the white mercury vapor lights to the yellow low-pressure sodium. Mercury vapor lamps fell out of favor because they were not as efficient, took a long time to warm up and, indoors, gave human skin an unflattering, zombie-like cast.

But some people found the unnatural orange glow of the sodium lights to be pretty creepy in their own right, so for them the LEDs should be an upgrade. “It’s a better quality of lighting,” Scozzafava said.

First used in the 1930s, sodium vapor lighting was more efficient than now-obsolete mercury vapor and better able to penetrate fog (on cloudy nights an orange glow appears above towns that light with sodium vapor), but its narrow wavelength makes colors hard to distinguish. LEDs use semiconductors instead of gas, and along with being more energy efficient, LEDs can last up to twice as long as older lighting technologies. With the advent of LEDs, sodium vapor lights are no longer made.

The LEDs will be matched to duplicate the brightness of the current lights. Street lights in more high-profile areas such as intersections will be correspondingly brighter. No lights will be removed.

“A long time ago we talked about shutting off some street lights, and that was a very unpopular decision, Scozzafava said. “We heard loud and clear from the constituency that they did not want the lights removed.”

However, should someone be bothered by light pollution from a lamp over their house, the town would be receptive to removing it and could do so by calling the supervisor’s office. “If anyone has a light and doesn’t want it, now is the time to call,” Scozzafava said. ■