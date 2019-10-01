Moriah residents want dog park

× Expand Photo provided The town of TIconderoga’s dog park is a model for what the residents of Moriah seek to accomplish with their own dog park.

MORIAH | On Sept. 12, residents and proponents for a dog park in the town of Moriah addressed the Town Board about their plan for a dog park to serve residents and dog lovers alike and gather support from local officials.

Carol Genier heads the Facebook group, called Moriah Town Dog Park, which has been adding to its list of members, garnering over 100 so far. The group serves to unite and communicate efforts of community members to create a dog park in the area.

The proponents of the dog park came out to the Town Board meeting to offer up their petition of 116 signatures. Lohr McKinstry was the voice of the community members at the meeting.

In support of creating the park, the town of Moriah passed a resolution that evening in support of a dog park. However, the town was unanimous in response to not wanting to own or operate the park and left the logistics in the hands of the community members seeking to create the park.

The town also voiced concern over potential for dog bites, waste removal, and upkeep of lawns for a potential park.

In a telephone interview, McKinstry said, “The town did have a few reservations about these types of issues but Ticonderoga has a park and has none of these issues. We really want the Ticonderoga Dog Park to serve as our model and we hope to gain support with fundraisers, possibly on Facebook to help with a land purchase and maintenance.”

The public dog park wanted in Moriah will be modeled after the dog park that is located on Lord Howe Street in Ticonderoga. The community members involved in the planning for the dog park in Moriah is looking towards two acres offered for sale on Elk Inn Road in Moriah, but they are in the beginning stages of planning.

“This whole idea came from speaking with [operators] of the Ti park and having two dogs of my own with little room to run at home. We have spoken to several people of the community and campers that have come to the area and all agree a dog park would be a good thing for our community. We will be having more meetings to see where we go from here and what we need to do to accomplish this,” said Genier.

“We need a more specific plan, a place to purchase, but at least we have support. Now, we need to figure out how we will get the area to do this. Then, we would need fencing and volunteers to upkeep the park. But, I believe this is achievable,” said McKinstry.

To support or join the creation of the dog park in Moriah, community members are encouraged to join the online Facebook group Moriah Town Dog Park.