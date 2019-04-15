Moriah students receive distinction at science fair

× Expand Photo provided Sixth and seventh graders from Moriah Central School presented their projects for judging at the TERRA Northeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair at SUNY Potsdam.

MORIAH | Students from Moriah Central School’s sixth and seventh grades participated in the TERRA Northeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair at SUNY Potsdam the weekend of March 30. Participating students were finalists in the school’s science fair.

Moriah’s students competed against other middle school students from several northeast area schools and were judged at least four times, moving on to other judges depending on how high their projects were rated. Students also received tours of the college’s science center.

Tiffany Pinheiro and Rachel Zauner accepted the Terra Educators Award that included a grant for $1,000 for the school. Several student awards were also given and each one of Moriah’s attending students walked away with at least one award.

Anna Anderson and Amelia Kazlo were given the Helmer Volunteers’ Award for a young person with inspiring potential; the NASA Earth Science System Award for best demonstrating insight into the Earth’s Interconnected Systems went to Cecilia Didyoung and Keegan Martell; Emily Pinheiro accepted the SSP Lemelson Early Inventor Prize; Olivia Mero was given the Norsk Titanium Award for top three projects in innovation; Didyoung and Martell were named recipients for the United State Air Force outstanding projects indicative of future achievement award; and the Selby Memorial Award for Technical Achievement went to Mero.

Hannah Gaddor and Stevie Sprouse received honors, while Anderson, Kazlo, Thomas Green, Didyoung, Martell and Jilian McKeirnan received high honors, and Emily Pinheiro received highest honors. The Broadcom Masters Advancement to Middle School National Competition winner was Emily Pinheiro.