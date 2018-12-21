Morrisonville cab company continuing to fleece refugees: AG

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user JL08 via Creative Commons licensing. Some rights reserved.

PLATTSBURGH | A Morrisonville-based cab company is allegedly continuing to price gouge refugees seeking passage to the Canadian border despite being dinged by the state last year for the same practice.

State Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced on Friday her office is seeking to hold Northern Taxi in contempt.

Underwood filed a motion for civil and criminal contempt against Northern Taxi and owner and operator Christopher Crowningshield for continuing to violate state and local laws by charging as much as $100 per person for a taxi ride from Plattsburgh to the Canadian border.

“Immigrant communities are scared and it’s unconscionable to try to take advantage of that fear in order to make a quick buck,” said Underwood in a statement.

STING OPERATION

The state Attorney General’s Office levied a $2,500 judgment against Northern Taxi in May 2017.

The initial judgement came as immigrants began an exodus to the border spurred on by immigration crackdowns by the then-new Trump administration.

Crowningshield had been charging refugees $300 or more for a taxi ride from Plattsburgh, a trip that normally costs between $50 and $75, to the Roxham Road foot crossing located about 22 miles north.

Under the court order, Crowningshield was barred from charging more than $92.50 for trips to regardless of the number of passengers.

Investigators from the Attorney General’s office set up undercover operations with operatives posing as a refugees.

The most recent determined Crowningshield routinely charged $100 per passenger, even when there are multiple passengers in a vehicle.

Court documents describe an operation that has drivers shuttle passengers from a Greyhound bus terminal north of the City of Plattsburgh to Crownshield’s Morrisonville home where they change vehicles before their final discharge at Roxham Road.

“Along the way, the driver got on the radio with ‘Chris’ and was instructed the fare be $100 per person,” read a signed affidavit. “The driver demanded and received $100 from each passenger.”

Investigators also determined the owner is continuing to violate state law and the terms of the order by failing to “conspicuously post fares in each vehicle,” a policy the attorney general’s office says is designed to keep drivers honest.

“Crowningshield is also violating the court order by failing to maintain a log of fares received from all passengers, failing to tender receipts to passengers, and failing to telephone the Attorney General’s office with specified information – including the number of passengers and the total fare being charged – prior to travel to the border,” said the office.

'NOBODY ELSE DOES IT'

Crowningshield has also paid only $1,000 of the $2,500 in costs and penalties due to the Attorney General.

According to the affidavit, Crownshield admitted to authorities on Thursday he hadn’t paid the fine in full, citing vehicle maintenance costs.

He also admitted to failing to phone in trips to the border because he changed the name of his business to Chris’ Shuttle Service, and “nobody else does it.”

He faces up to six months in jail and could be ordered to pay civil penalties and criminal fines if found guilty.

Phone numbers for Northern Taxi or Chris’ Shuttle Service were not publicly available on Friday.

“Anyone who suspects that they’re the victim of a scam or price gouging should immediately contact our office,” said Underwood.

Settlement agreements were also reached in 2017 with C & L Taxi and Town Taxi and Medical Transport, Inc.