Morrisonville students find their spark

MORRISONVILLE | It wasn’t long ago that 11-year-old Kennady Duval studied here.

Now a sixth-grade student at Saranac Middle School, Duval returned to her former stomping grounds at Morrisonville Elementary recently to take part in the annual Tropics Day festivities.

“I love coming back,” Duval told The Sun.

This time, instead of participating, she was helping younger kids find their spark.

“I like asking the kids what their spark is. They have some funny answers,” she said.

That’s part of this year’s theme: Encouraging kids to find their “spark” — what they’re passionate about — and following it through.

INSPIRATION

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

This year’s inspiration came from “Pocket Full of Colors,” according to student counselor Marie Denis, one of the event’s organizers.

“It’s all about what you love, what inspires you and how you can share that with the world,” Denis said.

“Pocket Full of Colors” is a book published last summer, written by local artist and children’s book author Amy Guglielmo.

The book follows the career of Mary Blair, one of the first women to join the animation team at Disney. Blair, who played a role in bringing classics like “Cinderella,” “Alice In Wonderland” and “Peter Pan” to life, was known for her bold, colorful style.

‘FUN EXPERIENCE’

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

Duval, who stood surrounded by her classmates clad in a bright red apron, is a member of the middle school’s cooking club. Cooking isn’t something she wants to make a career out of — but she does love.

Duval helped as elementary school students cut up apples, julienning little strips of the juicy fruit and pushing them into little piles.

In another room, students tested their passion for athleticism, trying their hand at an obstacle course as young athletes — including local wrestling standout Jacob Nolan — looked on.

Down the hall, a circle of students tested their music skills on overturned buckets, drumming along with Bastille’s “Pompeii.”

Guglielmo presided over the students’ art class.

Throughout the day, students in kindergarten through fifth grade cycled through the activities before a schoolwide assembly in the afternoon, where students put together a paper mural they’d each worked on throughout the day inspired by the “It’s A Small World” ride at Disneyland, a creation bolstered by Blair.

At the assembly, students were awarded based on their teams’ accomplishments throughout the day.

Back in the school cafeteria, where students ate snacks after their cooking class, Paige Ubl, 12, said that she sees Tropics Day as a fun opportunity for students.

“It’s really fun, and a fun experience for kids,” she said.