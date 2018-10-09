Most of remaining train car parts removed from North Creek Depot

× Expand This construction and demolition debris at the North Creek rail depot left behind by former railway operator Iowa Pacific may have been removed in early September by Warren County employees, but much additional abandoned train car parts, equipment and construction materials were left behind until about two weeks ago, when employees and associates of Stony Creek Ranch hauled more materials away. Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan has said that she will continue to seek complete cleanup of the railway properties, so they can be utilized to their full potential— and the town’s ambiance is appropriately restored for the public’s enjoyment.

NORTH CREEK | Prompted by complaints voiced Sept. 28 by Warren County supervisors, employees of an enterprise seeking to operate excursions on the county’s railroad tracks sent workers to the North Creek train station to clean up the majority of train car parts left behind by the former rail operation, the Saratoga-North Creek Railway.

Several county supervisors questioned whether a newly formulated enterprise dubbed the Stony Creek & Hudson Railway would meet their expectations because a principal in the rail enterprise, Jeff Hagan, had missed a number of deadlines in his work cleaning up the train car parts and construction debris left in North Creek by the former railway operator.

Hagan was contracted by Iowa Pacific, the parent company of the now defunct Saratoga-North Creek Railway, to remove the equipment and materials left behind.

Hours after the supervisors’ concerns were aired, Hagan and other principals of the fledgling Stony Creek & Hudson Railway went to North Creek and removed a substantial amount of the abandoned equipment.

The group cleaning up included owners of Stony Creek Ranch — who are launching the railroad — and the ranch-resort’s employees.

Carol McLean-Wright, her husband John Wright and son Scott McLean — all principals in both the new railway enterprise and the ranch operation — have proposed to operate licensed Polar Express holiday excursion trains from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31 this year from Stony Creek to Thurman.

Their ranch hosted holiday train excursions conducted last year by the Saratoga-North Creek Railway.

Piles of trash, construction debris and other refuse left behind around the North Creek Train Station by the former railway personnel was removed in early September by Warren County Public Works employees, but the train car parts and related materials that Hagan was supposed to remove, remained on site.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan had expressed strong concerns that all the debris, equipment and junk all be gone before North Creek’s Harvest Festival which is set for this weekend.

Hogan said Monday that she’d seen a flatbed truck being loaded with the train car parts, and she was pleased to see progress on the cleanup — but a lot of discarded equipment remained.

“As of Sunday, there were still piles of junk left around,” she said noting that last Friday the supervisors had set a firm deadline of Oct. 5 for the area around the train depot to be fully cleaned up. “I hope they don’t think they’re finished with their job.”