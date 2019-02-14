Motorcycle races, family activities slated for Lake George Winter Carnival this weekend

× Expand Photo by Tim Weatherwax/One Shot Photography Kicking up a cloud of ice shards, a competitor in the motorcycle ice races held annually at Lake George Winter Carnival careens around a corner of the course atop the lake. For decades, the Electric City Riders have sponsored this crowd-pleasing sport at the winter carnival, which provides a variety of contests, attractions and activities each weekend in February.

LAKE GEORGE | People from all over northeastern New York and beyond are expected to enjoy an array of family-oriented activities this weekend at the third installment of the 2019 Lake George Winter Carnival.

Substantial crowds attended the first two weekly editions of this year’s popular winter fest — and this coming weekend the attendance should be just as large, considering the forecast of relatively mild weather, event organizers said.

Motorcycle and ATV ice racing will headline the carnival on Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. Alongside this high-octane action will be activities for all ages, whether it’s watching a canine talent show, singing at an “open mic” session, gathering around a bonfire on the beach or gazing at fireworks.

The ice races feature dozens of motorcycles or ATVs churning up clouds of ice shards as they careen around a course at breakneck speeds. The motorcycles charge around the course at up to 80 miles per hour, according to Joe Angelo, one of the officers of Electric City Riders — which has held the ice races on Lake George for decades.

The variety of children’s activities is vast this year, featuring pony rides, face painting and indoor craft sessions — all held both Saturday and Sunday.

All ages will enjoy Saturday’s ATV poker run, chowder cook-off, evening fireworks, open mic session, and ice diving exercises. Also on Feb. 16 are tie-dyeing of T-shirts in snow, and making s’mores or sipping hot chocolate beside open fires on Shepard Park Beach.

Sunday features youth hockey competitions on ice, make-your-own sundaes, a cooking demonstration, cornhole games and a snowman-building contest.

Held both Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. are the “Dogs Got Talent” shows, in which all can enter their pet or watch the canine antics — as well as the traditional bonfires-on-the-beach, burning from midafternoon into the evening, carnival publicist Nancy Nichols said.

“People absolutely love gathering around the bonfires, especially now that we’ve started them earlier each afternoon,” she said.

Also featured both days is the traditional Polar Plunge in which hardy folks of all ages dash into the frigid water, while others watch and wince.

Sleigh and carriage rides and helicopter excursions are also to be offered through the weekend.

“Winter Carnival provides so many different ways that people can shake off cabin fever, get outdoors and participate in fun winter activities,” Nichols said.

Angelo praised the carnival committee volunteers for their work in sponsoring the iconic wintertime festival for 59 consecutive years.

“Hats off top the Lake George Winter Carnival people who for so many years have assembled some great free activities, giving people a lot of reasons to go to the village during winter,” he said. “It’s a community effort, and the volunteers deserve a ‘Bravo’.”