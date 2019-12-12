Mount Inez: Official

× Expand Photo by Nancy Campbell Mt-Inez-first-OFFICIAL-BGN-map Changing the name of Mt. Discovery to Mount Inez in honor of Inez Milholland sets a lasting tribute to one of America’s best known suffragists on the eve of 2020, which marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s right to vote nationwide. This photo shows the first officially renamed map at the U.S. Bureau on Geographic Names as the decision was made today, Dec. 12, 2019.

LEWIS | A mountain named Inez: It’s official.

The U.S. Department of Interior, Board on Geographic Names (BGN) this morning approved a requested name change for Mount Discovery, renaming the peak Mount Inez.

Federal review and approval comes after the Town of Lewis gathered public input and then voted in October to make formal request to BGN.

Photo by Nancy Campbell Mount Inez Campbell and Runyon In Washington, D.C., Dec. 12, Jennifer E. Runyon, senior researcher at the U.S. Department of Interior’s Board on Geographic Names, at right, and Nancy Duff Campbell, resident of the Town of Lewis, an attorney who prepared application to and historic materials for the proposed renaming of Mount Inez, share the official letter of approval from federal authorities. The newly and formally renamed Mount Inez encompasses land in the Adirondacks that suffragist Inez Milholland once called home. Inez is buried in the nearby cemetery in the Town of Lewis beside her father, John Lewis, The burial site overlooks Mount Inez.

Located on Inez Milholland’s former childhood home at Meadowmount, the mountain rises from surrounding farmland. Inez’s father, John Milholland, expressed his desire to rename Mount Discovery to Mount Inez after her untimely death in 1916.

Lewis resident Nancy Duff Campbell, an attorney, founder and co-president emeritus of the National Women’s Law Center, prepared extensive background and application materials to foster the official request.

And she attended the BGN meeting today.

“The conversation was terrific, everyone was very impressed with all the support we had and also to learn more about Inez Milholland and her illustrious career,” Campbell said from Washington, D.C.

“They didn’t talk for very long at all because the proposal was so well supported. The talk centered mainly how terrific it was that all of this is happening now. The discussion was more ‘this is great, let’s do it.’

The way the process works, Campbell said, is BGN writes up the proposal, pulling details from what an applicant submits.

“Then they have a staff member present it to the board. (BGN) Senior Researcher Jennifer Runyon made the presentation and said the hope was that this would be done by 2020.”

Campbell said BGN approved about 25 applications today and turned some down. The Mount Inez name change has already been approved by New York’s Committee on Geographic Names, a step taken as part of federal review.

“After we filed the proposal, they sent it to New York. And in this case, the New York board said they supported it,” Campbell told The Sun.

“It’s very exciting. Everyone has been very impressed with the proposal and the support it had achieved.”

Effective today, “Mount Discovery becomes Mount Inez,” the BGN decision says.

Mount Inez “official” comes just weeks before the start of 2020, which marks the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment and women’s right to vote.

“It is especially fitting to recognize the contributions of Inez Milholland, a lawyer and one of the most prominent suffragists of her time,” Campbell said in a formal news announcement.

Official naming of Mount Inez completes a process that the Town of Lewis initiated in 1916 when Millholland died campaigning for women’s right to vote.

“Known to many as the woman who rode the white horse at the suffrage parade on the eve of President Wilson’s inauguration in 1913, Milholland was the first woman to be memorialized in Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol at a gathering that took place on Christmas Day, 1916,” Campbell said of the poignant history.

“Her last public words, ‘How long must women wait for liberty?’ became a rallying cry for the final push for the Nineteenth Amendment, which passed the Congress in 1919 and was ratified by the states in 1920.

“Today’s approval of Mount Inez by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names was a joint effort by many,” Campbell said.

“I am especially grateful for the enthusiasm shown by the residents and elected officials of the Town of Lewis and Essex County, and for the leadership of the Town of Lewis Supervisor James Monty and the former Supervisor of the Town of Elizabethtown and current President of the Essex County Historical Society, Margaret Bartley. These collective efforts have secured a lasting monument to one of Lewis’ most notable heroines and a significant U.S. historical figure, Inez Milholland.”