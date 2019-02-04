Movie night to feature ’32 Olympics film

× Expand Photo provided A movie night to benefit the North Creek Railway Depot Museum will be held Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

NORTH CREEK | “Old Ski Movie Night III” will be held at the Tannery Pond Community Center on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. to raise funds for the North Creek Railway Depot Museum.

Films to be shown include several produced in the 1930’s by William Gluesing, of General Electric “House of Magic” fame, and other members of the Schenectady Wintersports Club.

Gluesing was one of the early promoters of Gore Mountain skiing. The films were shown as far away as New York City to promote the early snow trains and skiing in the North Creek region. Featured this year will be “Campout at the ’32 Olympics,” a video of the Schenectady Wintersports Club.

According to event organizer Greg Schaefer, other movie titles this year include “Cloud Trail” and clips from “Ride Up-Slide Down,” and “The First Snow Train.”

There will be a brief introduction by Schaefer to show how the Gore Region trails developed and where they were located in relation to the current terrain.

Pre-sale tickets are available at Hudson River Trading Company in North Creek. Admission will be $5. For more information, contact Schaefer at 518-251-5451.