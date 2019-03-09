Movie night to fight addiction

× Expand TiNADA to host “Understanding Heroin and Prescription Opiate Addiction” March 8, 3:30p.m.-5:30p.m. and 7-9p.m. at the Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School Cafeteria.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Neighbors Addressing Drug Abuse (TiNADA), in conjunction with the Substance Abuse Prevention Team of Essex County, presented a free movie night at North Country Community College last Thursday to help raise awareness about the effects of addiction on individuals and families.

The showing of “Addiction” — a PBS documentary on the science of addiction and recovery — was a success, Community Relations Coordinator Jarrod Sammis said, and two more movies are planned as part of the series.

On March 14, the coalition will present “Addicted to Hope,” a locally produced video featuring individuals and families whose lives have been changed by substance abuse.

The final movie in the series on March 28 will be “The Anonymous People,” which is a story told through the faces and voices of citizens, community leaders, volunteers, corporate executives and celebrities who went the extra mile to save the lives of others.

The showings are at the NCCC Ticonderoga campus at 6 p.m. with pizza and refreshments served. It’s also a chance to socialize and network with people schooled in the area of addictions.

“We want to show people that recovery is possible and that hope is out there,” Sammis said. “There are resources for them that they might not know about.”

The movies also are a chance for people in the community to come together in a supportive atmosphere. People with addictions are encouraged to avoid the people in their lives who had enabled substance abuse for people who will encourage a return to health.

“Half the battle is having a support system,” Sammis said. “That helps increase the chances of a healthy recovery.”

PREVENTION TEAM, TINADA

The Prevention Team, a nonprofit founded in 1986 to fight addictions, encourages gatherings, such as the movies, cookouts and fun runs, that let people make friends, talk and laugh in a drug- and alcohol-free atmosphere.

The TiNADA coalition is a community organization founded in 2013. TiNADA’s goal is to help the local community by bringing awareness to the issues of substance abuse and supporting the recovery community. It involves a wide cross section including clergy, business people, law enforcement, retirees and people in recovery.

Prevention Team executive director Doug Terbeek said different towns and villages tend to have unique substance-abuse issues. An area of concern is that, after historical declines, alcohol and marijuana use is ticking back up, according to student surveys.

As marijuana gains social acceptance, be it for medical or recreational use, Terbeek said that young people are more likely to overlook its dangers.

Along with TiNADA and the Prevention Team, the movies to inspire awareness and recovery are made possible by a partnership with Mountain Lake PBS, NCCC and funding from the North Country Addiction Resource Center.

Over the past several years TiNADA has hosted three community forums in Ticonderoga to address various aspects of the opioid crisis. The coalition, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Agency, has promoted prescription take-back days, and has made presentations to local civic groups. For more information on the films or TiNADA membership, call 518-585-7424 or email tinada@PreventionTeam.org.