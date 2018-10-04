Movies shot locally featured in upcoming Adk. Film Festival

× Expand Courtesy photo A scene in the movie ‘Radium Girls’ — which will headline the Adirondack Film Festival this weekend — was shot on the third floor of the Union Square Building in Glens Falls.

GLENS FALLS | The historical film “Radium Girls” — shot in Lake George and elsewhere in Warren County — is to be one of six headliners in the Adirondack Film Festival, set for Oct. 18 through Oct. 21 in Glens Falls.

“Radium Girls” examines the fate and legacy of the female factory workers who painted watch dials with luminous radioactive paint at the United States Radium factory in New Jersey. The film received considerable attention at its world premiere this spring at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The drama depicts the how two working sisters — among dozens of the young female workers who were told radium was harmless and were instructed to lick their paintbrushes as they painted those dials — waged a legal fight for compensation, and prompted historic legal precedents relating to workers rights.

Scenes from “Radium Girls” were shot in Lake George’s Old County Courthouse, Usher Park and the Wiawaka Center for Women retreat — all in the town of Lake George. The factory scenes were shot in the Union Square building in Glens Falls.

Many of the “radium girls” as they were called in that era, ended up suffering radioactive poisoning which caused rotting teeth, crumbling jawbones, and hemorrhaging — prior to an agonizing death.

The film was awarded a grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, and actress Lily Tomlin is one of the movie’s executive producers.

Alongside “Radium Girls” as a headliner at the Adirondack Film Festival are “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” the acclaimed documentary about the career and legacy of children’s television icon Fred Rogers, as well as “Three Identical Strangers,” an award-winning film about triplets separated as infants as a scientific experiment and how the brothers discover each other at age 19 and deal with life thereafter.

Also garnering festival “headliner” status are:

• “Anna and the Apocalypse,” a British Christmas zombie musical film which is to be released to theaters in the U.S. on Nov. 30;

• “Mrs. Hyde,” a foreign drama/comedy of a high school science teacher struck by lightning that begins to embody a powerful alter ego; and

• “The Song of Sway Lake,” a quirky drama, filmed in the Adirondacks, depicting a young music collector who recruits a rowdy drifter to assist him in stealing a vintage record from his family. The film, starring Rory Culkin, was shot around Blue Mountain Lake.

Films besides “Radium Girls” shot in Glens Falls include the short feature “Unattainable,” which features Bridget Dunigan of the Park Theater as actress and Caitline Stedman and Layla Romanowski as directors; and “Sins of the Son” — featuring experienced actor Nicholas Baroudy — which was shot in Lake George, according to web postings. Attempts to contact the film’s personnel weren’t successful as of Monday.

Over the four-day festival, more than 100 films will be shown at the Park Theater, the Charles R. Wood Theater, Crandall Public Library, The Hyde Collection, and in two venues at the Queensbury Hotel.

Ticket prices, are the same as last year. The VIP pass, $75, allows access to each event and film — and offers the opportunity to view the 360-degree virtual-reality film “Pearl” which was nominated for an Oscar award.

A free series of short Children’s films from across the globe – about an hour long – will be shown at the Crandall Library on Saturday morning.

The screening of Radium Girls, set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Charles Wood Theater, requires a VIP pass — but only the first 300 VIP pass holders will be admitted due to seating capacity.

Also offered are a $55 festival pass and a single-day pass for $30.

Kick-off parties for VIP pass holders and filmmakers are set for 9:30 p.m. Thursday Oct. 18 at the Queensbury Hotel and Friday Oct. 19 at Davidson Brothers Brewery, both in downtown Glens Falls. A concluding celebration is free and open to the public.

A panel discussion featuring actors, screenwriters and film directors on Saturday evening is to explore the nature of comedic films.

Festival tickets and schedule information are available at: www.adkfilmfestival.org.