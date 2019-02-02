Mr. Appleton needs your help

× The cast of “Solving Mr. Appleton’s Demise” prior to a practice at the Ticonderoga Community Building. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | After a one-year hiatus, the Ticonderoga Festival Guild Players will be back in action in 2019, performing a dinner-theater murder mystery later this month at the Best Western hotel.

Even for a whodunit, this one has some serious surprises, including a segment when amateur sleuths in the audience will be able to question the actors about their (fictional) backgrounds as they consider the clues.

The play, “Solving Mr. Appleton’s Demise,” is written and directed by Vincent Smith, who began the theater group five years ago as a way to provide a cultural and economic boost for Ticonderoga.

Since then, the troop has performed six plays, three dinner theaters and two Christmas specials.

Smith is no stranger to innovation, and when costumes for “A Christmas Carol” were beyond the company’s budget, he rewrote the Dickens’ classic, setting it in modern times with a female Scrooge.

“Solving Mr. Appleton’s Demise” begins, both in a real and theatrical sense, in a restaurant with the reading of Mr. Appleton’s will. Intertwining what’s spontaneous and what’s not, “The play doesn’t start when the dialog starts,” Smith said.

The actors have to learn their lines, but also have to think about a character’s back story so they’ll be prepared for the audience’s questions. To be convincing, the actors “have to come up with a story that’s real to them.” The person playing the role of a lawyer, for instance must think about the commute to work, the appearance of the office and what the secretary’s like to work with.

“I don’t really care what the audience asks,” Smith said. “If (the actors) have their back story down, it’s not a problem.”

Sometimes an unanticipated question can add to the intrigue, if a player hedges or stumbles over a detail. In that case, the audience might question the character’s credibility.

Smith said this is his fifth original play, and that writing has never been a problem for him. “The plays write themselves,” he said. “The characters evolve and they tell you what to say.”

The guild has a pool of 20 people who are active in the theater, which Smith said is not bad considering the challenges of community theater.

With families and activities, it’s particularly hard to find younger people who can spare three nights a week for rehearsals. Sometimes though, adults and children can be cast in the same play, which can be a rewarding experience to all involved.

“I’ve had parents come up and say it was nice to have something their family could do together,” Smith said.

He added that the players have been blessed “great audiences” in Ticonderoga, and looks forward to resuming the season this year.

The event will be held at the Best Western on Feb. 22 and 23 at 5:30 p.m. and Feb. 24 at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for dinner and the show cost $35 and can be reserved by calling Judy at 518-984-0088.