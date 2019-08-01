MTB Bike Fest this Labor Day Weekend

× Expand Photo provided Mountain bikers gather in Wilmington’s MTB Festival in a previous year.

WILMINGTON | The Town of Wilmington will host the third Wilmington MTB Festival Aug. 30- Sept. 1.

“The three-day event capitalizes on Wilmington as a hub for more than 25 miles of locally-built and rider-maintained single track,” a press release said.

The town was recently named one of America’s 20 Best Mountain Biking Towns by National Geographic. The nonprofit Barkeater Trails Alliance (BETA) is the event organizer.

The weekend includes on-site camping, live music, local food and craft beer, group rides for all abilities, shuttles and a kids’ mountain bike race. There are guided and self-guided group rides for beginners, intermediates and experts. Shuttles are available for these hourlong to full-day rides.

Wilmington features miles of diverse single track riding at two large trail networks — the Flume and Hardy Road — as well as a 3-mile descent on the Poor Man’s Downhill trail; a long, “gnarly,” backcountry tour on the Cooper Kiln trail; and 2,400 feet of lift-serviced vertical at Whiteface Mountain Bike Park.

On-site camping is available in the Wilmington Town Park, which is serving as the base camp for the festival. Preregistration is the only way to reserve a campsite: wilmingtonmtbfestival.com/registration.html.

Day passes are also available on-site or in advance on the website.

For a full schedule of events or to register, go to www.wilmingtonmtbfestival.com.