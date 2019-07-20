Museum hosts Adk artists in duo exhibit

× Expand Photo provided by Aurora McCaffrey Dan Keegan (left) talks with Manuel Palacios (right), comparing their art during the Adirondack History Museum’s opening reception for the artists’ exhibit in Elizabethtown in June.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The season has begun for the Adirondack History Museum on Court Street, at the epicenter of Elizabethtown. The museum has been open for a month, featuring a brand new theme for its 2019 season: “Adirondacks: Wild Times.”

The museum illustrates the theme as encompassing “both the wilderness that makes our region unique and the wildness that characterized the Prohibition Era.”

‘One Earth~Two Perspectives’

Adirondack History Museum held a grand opening reception in the Rosenberg Gallery in June, showcasing two local artists’ works in two very different mediums. One artist, Manuel Palacios, photographs the Adirondack Park; the other, Dan Keegan, draws graphite images in mind-bending detail. The exhibit, named “One Earth ~ Two Perspectives: the Photography and Drawings of Manuel Palacios and Dan Keegan,” will run for the entire season. Both artists attended the opening reception and provided a gallery talk to speak to those that came to observe their artistry. Museum Director Aurora McCaffrey had expected approximately 60 attendees to the gallery opening but attendance ranged above 90 patrons that evening.

NCPR podcasts works of Keegan and Palacios

“We worked with Dan Keegan before; he’s been an artist all his life, was a professor and a museum director, as well. And we love his work. Two years ago I met Manuel and we became friends but he never let on about how great of an artist he was. When I realized, it was at an exhibit of photographs of the High Peaks region he did called ‘A Sense of Place.’ In the four years we have held a gallery show, we have never done a duo before. I think the two types of art really play off of each other well,” McCaffrey said.

The art show was picked up on by NCPR’s “North Country at Work” program correspondent Amy Feiereisel and highlighted in a podcast before the opening.

She said about Keegan’s work, “Keegan also really plays up light and dark, embellishing shadow and form. It really comes through in Iaian’s Crossing, of dappled light falling on a forest floor. Its grass, but it also looks universal - galactic, even. When I mention it reminds me of the stars, Dan says that was his intention.

“Though Keegan and Palacios use different mediums, their work really does seem to go together – there’s something a little mystical in both drawing and photograph -A dialog about a common subject matter - Nature, beauty, power, fragility of nature, the Adirondack region - yet have them speak to visitors in two very different ways.”

Events

NCPR will make a few stops this season to Adirondack History Museum to grab photos of community people at work; they will be holding a “North Country at Work” exhibit and reception July 30; and from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 10, NCPR presents North Country at Work Story Slam.

The museum’s 2019 schedule boasts a film series featuring: “The Roaring Twenties,” “Prohibition, Episode 1- A Nation of Drunkards,” “Frozen River” and “When I Come Home,” a documentary about five Moriah servicemen that lost their lives in Vietnam, presented by the filmmakers. New exhibits also include “Bootleggers and the Law in the ADKs,” “Adirondack Suffragists: the Temperance Movement” and “Hurricane Fire Tower Centennial,” keeping with the theme of wild and wilderness. The museum lecture series began June 27 with “Prohibition” presented by Richard Hamm, and continues with Prohibition and Adirondack Wilderness topics through August. Between Nov. 29 to Dec. 8, the museum will hold an online auction offering art, antiques, gift certificates and more.

The full list of offered exhibits, film series, events and lectures can be found online at adkhistorycenter.org.