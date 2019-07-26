Nanobrews, apiary reclaim corner spot in Bloomingdale

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Danielle Delaini. Nick Delaini with his daughter Claire (left) and Ethan Mikesell (right) at the very beginning of renovations in January 2019 in Bloomingdale. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Nick Delaini A glass of Hex and Hop’s Summer Crush Pale Ale in front of filled fermenters. Prev Next

BLOOMINGDALE | A love of bees and brews have fused to reclaim a storefront long vacant here.

Two young families hand-picked the spot at the old Blooming Market to blend craft brewing and an apiary.

Just beside the four corners, Hex and Hop sits off state Route 3’s busy approach to Bloomingdale, a cornerstone in St. Armand.

Ethan Mikesell and Nick Delaini carved a plan from a joint vision pointed at life in the Adirondacks and are ready to open their craft brewery/apiary with a “Grand Pour” on Saturday.

Their business draws from community roots, hops and blooms.

“Both beekeeping and brewing are some of the oldest occupations known to man,” Delaini said.

“After 11 and a half years as a professional apiarist, I remain deeply in awe and fascinated by honeybees. Bees and pollinators are vital, complex creatures, so our ability to work with them, showcase them, and utilize their honey in some beers is a real chance to honor them and explore some fundamental relationships.”

For Mikesell, brewmeister and Hex and Hop co-founder, beer-craft mixes art and science in a way that he says is challenging and extremely satisfying when you get it right.

“As a small brewery, our goal is to provide the highest standard we can and help promote craft of all kinds across the Adirondacks,” Mikesell said of their goal.

“I hope our customers can really taste the time and thought we put into our beers.”

FARM ROOTS AND FOCUS

Originally from Connecticut, Delaini moved here with his wife, Dani, two years ago, and Mikesell came to the park from the Midwest with his wife, Stephanie.

“I’ve been managing honey bee colonies in the North Country for the Boston Honey Company seasonally for the last five or six years,” Delaini told The Sun.

“Those hives stretch from North Lawrence to Malone to Chateaugay and down into Saranac Lake.”

They followed the bees.

“Ethan and I got to talking about our shared dreams and appreciation for excellent craft beer. We are both driven by high quality, farm roots and being community-focused. When we started discussing where to do this, my wife, Dani, and I both suggested the Adirondacks. When we brought Ethan and Stephanie up to visit, they agreed.”

Not only is the region gorgeous, Delaini said, the community itself has inspired them.

“There’s a real sense up here that people are capable of doing things and doing them for the better. It’s a hands-on area. The problems are there, but the solutions are attainable. Small works up here. This was an area we all loved and an area we felt we could truly make a difference in.

“The region has rich roots. The authenticity and attitudes of people we’ve met, especially some of our local inspirations, have been deeply encouraging.”

Sense of place is part of the long-term business outlook, he said.

“We love the vibrant art and music scenes that thrive up here. It’s a great place to live, raise a family, and join up.”

Welcomed already with pop-ins, calls from locals and Route 3 commuters, hands-on support, friends and the swell of other local businesses, Delaini and Mikesell believe their vision is on its way to finding a genuine North Country niche.

Products at Hex and Hop will look to bees, unique honey and honeycomb and hops, flavors pulled from wildflowers and from local growers.

Raw wildflower honey is used in some of their beer.

“We’ve got a double IPA that has a touch of honey, a New York cherry wheat with honey that we’ll be brewing in a few days,” Delaini said.

“And then we made a Belgian strong — Braggot style beer with 100 pounds of honey in it.”

Delaini said local artisans and growers will provide resource workshops at Hex and Hop in the coming months.

“Lauren Richard, of Far North Natives, who has planted native plants throughout the property, will focus her workshops on utilizing native plants to support local pollinators, even in a parking lot.”

GRAND POURING

Some of the new Hex and Hop brews will be unveiled at the Grand Pouring event Saturday, July 27, from noon to 8 p.m. The Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will officiate at the ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m.

Local culinary support will add taste creations from Moonstone Farm, Kate Mountain Farm, The Gastral Chemist and Paul Smith’s College.

Live music from 4 to 7 p.m. adds Big Boss Sausage with Maribyrd and Pete Lister to the renovated market.

To learn about artisan and pollinator workshops planned in coming months, visit the apiary/brewers website, hexandhop.com, or contact Mikesell and Delaini at info@hexandhop.com.