National Small Business Week schedule announced

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) 2019 National Small Business Week Celebration will take place May 6-10. The chamber will host a number of events and services aimed at supporting TACC members and small businesses. In addition, the chamber is encouraging community members to shop and spend local throughout the week. The theme for the celebration is “Growing A Positive Community.” The schedule is as follows:

MONDAY, MAY 6

Chamber chat: TACC membership benefits open house from 1-3 p.m. at the TACC office. An opportunity for TACC members to ask questions, get assistance, discuss ideas and learn more about member benefits as well as what community support allows the TACC to provide. It is also a chance for non-members to find out more about becoming a member. Community members can also share their ideas for the area. Complimentary coffee will be served.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

ECIDA open house: Learn about Essex County Industrial Development Agency (ECIDA) business services from 1-3 p.m. in the TACC office. ECIDA services to the businesses and communities throughout Essex County include financing and incentives available via their office.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

Business selling workshop: Workshop to be hosted by the Franklin County Economic Development Industrial Development Agency in coordination with the Adirondack North Country Association and the Center For Businesses In Transition liaisons. Virtual viewing party at TACC from 8-10:30 a.m. Online registration encouraged. Visit adirondack.org/CBITWorkshopSeries.

Health insurance services open house: Learn about health insurance options from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the TACC office. Services provided by TACC partner, the Plattsburgh North Country Service Corp. and the North Country Chamber of Commerce. Complimentary refreshments will be served. Door prizes will be given out to those who attend. To make an appointment, call 518-563-1000.

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Center For Businesses In Transition outreach day: Members of TACC along with the Center For Businesses In Transition and the Adirondack North Country Association will be doing outreach to businesses, entrepreneurs and others to promote the services available via this new program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ticonderoga area. Schedule an appointment by contacting the chamber.

FRIDAY, MAY 10

Business energy efficiency workshop: Representatives from National Grid will speak on how businesses can access incentives to save energy and money. Visit nationalgridus.com/Upstate-NY-Business/Energy-Saving-Programs for more information. Complimentary refreshments will be served. Registration is required via the TACC. The TACC will also have energy savings program information available via their partnership with the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

TACC SERVICES AVAILABLE YEAR-ROUND

Business support and services are available from the TACC, North Country Small Business Development and SCORE all year via the chamber. Call the chamber office for more information or to make an appointment.

“We hope to see many Ticonderoga area community members out and about supporting our local community and we look forward to seeing our members, businesses and organizations taking advantage of all of the programs and events happening all week,” said Matthew Courtright, TACC president and CEO.

For more information, contact the TACC office at 518-585-6619, via email at chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com or visit ticonderogany.com or the TACC Facebook page for additional information.