NC Red Cross jumps into action after fires rage through two families' homes

SARANAC | Within two days, two families have been left picking up the pieces of their lives after raging fires ripped through their homes.

Through community donations, they're now being helped and guided by the North Country Chapter of the American Red Cross as they recover.

Red Cross personnel jumped into action Sunday night after a family of five- two adults and three young children- were displaced following a fire at their Howard Heights Lane home in Jay.

The family was given temporary assistance for food and clothing, along with personal care items and stuffed animals for the children, ages 6, 8, and 12.

Then Monday afternoon, the Red Cross was called to Priest Road in Saranac after flames erupted inside a log home, leaving a family of three adults displaced.

Officials say they will remain available to both families as they recover and are reminding area residents that Red Cross services rely on community donations and volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering locally and responding to home fires and other disasters can visit redcross.org/volunteer.