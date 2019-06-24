NCCC employees receive SUNY Chancellor Awards

× Expand Photo provided North Country Community College President St eve Tyrell presented SUNY Chancellor’s Awards to Becky LaDue, Malinda Chapman and Arlene Carr.

LAKE PLACID | A trio of North Country Community College (NCCC) employees have been recognized as among the best in their institution and within the State University of New York system.

Photo provided Malinda Chapman

Becky LaDue, Malinda Chapman and Arlene Carr were recently named recipients of the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence.

LaDue received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service, which recognizes the contributions of teaching faculty both inside and outside the classroom. A 2000 graduate of the college, LaDue started her career at NCCC as a radiologic technology instructor in 2004. She became the program’s clinical coordinator in 2008 and has directed the rad tech program since 2015, first on an interim basis and permanently since May of last year.

“Becky is a respected, revered and compassionate teacher who challenges her students to be their best,” NCCC President Dr. Steve Tyrell said. “She prepares her students for an intensive applied learning experience at clinical sites across the North Country. On campus, LaDue is known for her college spirit and enthusiasm.”

Chapman i

Photo provided Arlene Carr

s a recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching, given in recognition of teaching and contribution to institutional quality in instruction. An adjunct instructor on and off since 1989, Chapman has taught human biology and many other courses at the college’s Ticonderoga campus.

“Malinda is a talented instructor who is dedicated to her students and their success, giving them a large amount of individualized attention,” Tyrell said. “Her students love her and describe her as an amazing teacher.”

Carr received the Chancellor’s Award for Classified Service, which is given to individuals who provide service and contributions to institutional quality. A member of the facilities staff at the college’s Malone campus, Carr “goes above and beyond the expectations of her position,” a press release said.

“Arlene is a consistent and exceptionally reliable employee,” Tyrell said. “Her attention to detail, flexibility and reliability have made her an important member of the Malone campus team and a valued employee to the college.”

The Chancellor’s Awards for LaDue and Chapman were presented at the college’s 51st commencement May 11, while Carr received her award at the college’s annual Employee Appreciation and Recognition Breakfast May 14.