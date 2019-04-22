NCCC grows EMT program to meet workforce need

× Expand Photo provided North Country Community College officials said that EMT classes will help fill a critical shortage among emergency medical service providers in the region.

SARANAC LAKE | The EMT program at North Country Community College (NCCC) has expanded to include advanced EMT classes to address the need for more EMTs across the North Country.

This spring, a total of 31 students are taking advanced EMT classes offered at the college’s Malone and Saranac Lake campuses. This follows the college’s launch last fall of basic EMT classes at all three of its campuses – Malone, Saranac Lake and Ticonderoga. A total of 61 students completed the program in the fall, and most are now either working or volunteering as EMTs in Essex and Franklin counties.

“If each agency can pick up a couple more volunteers or paid staff from every EMT class we offer, that will help answer the need for EMS professionals that both Essex and Franklin counties are experiencing,” said Scott Harwood, who serves as Franklin County’s EMS coordinator and is the college’s assistant dean for institutional research & computer support.

The college’s advanced EMT class started in January with nine students at the Saranac Lake campus and 22 in Malone. Harwood said he expects all 31 students to complete the class in May and take the state exam to become certified advanced EMTs.

In addition to expanded class offerings, an advanced EMT certificate program for NCCC has been submitted to the state Department of Education for approval.

“We think the certificate program will make our students more employable because it includes additional courses like biology, English and math,” Harwood said. “It would also prepare a student significantly better to move on to paramedic or higher-level training.”

Basic EMT classes will be offered this fall at all campuses, and plans are also in the works to offer an advanced EMT class in the spring of 2020 for all campuses.

“We’ve had a very good turnout, better than expected, in response to the program, and we’ll continue to sustain it and consider expanding it based on feedback and enrollment,” Harwood said.

“North Country Community College is one of 30 SUNY community colleges committed to working with businesses and government agencies in meeting local gaps in the workforce across the state,” added Steve Tyrell, college president. “This current collaboration between these agencies and the college speaks to the ongoing power of SUNY community colleges’ impact in the state of New York.”

For additional information on the college’s EMT classes, email sharwood@nccc.edu or call 518-354-5153.