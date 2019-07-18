NCCC, St. Joesph’s partner for employee academic advancement

× Expand Photo provided Celebrating a new partnership between North Country Community College and St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers are NCCC Interim Vice President of Enrollment Management Alex Parnia, NCCC Financial Aid Director Mary Ellen Chamberlain, NCCC Associate Director of Recruiting for Adult Learners Amy Tuthill, St. Joseph’s Chief Talent Officer Katie Kirkpatrick, St. Joseph’s CEO Bob Ross and St. Joseph’s Director of Training/HR Manager Tom Higman.

SARANAC LAKE | Employees of St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers will have the opportunity to grow their career skills and gain a college degree through a new partnership with North Country Community College (NCCC).

This educational model will allow St. Joseph’s staff to pursue an associate degree in human services at NCCC, receive up to $5,000 in tuition reimbursement and take one-half of the classes during a work day on St. Joseph’s main campus in Saranac Lake.

In addition, the partnership represents St. Joseph’s and NCCC’s response to a high state-wide priority of lessening the difficulties of attracting and retaining qualified personnel, particularly in the addiction treatment field, in rural areas.

This initiative is also part of an ongoing effort by the college to build and deliver educational programs for adult learners. NCCC recently announced the launch of two online, seven-and-a-half week programs in business administration and liberal arts that are designed to accommodate working adults.

“The college has been a partner of St. Joseph’s for many years, and we’re excited to strengthen that partnership by providing its employees with an opportunity for professional development and career growth,” said Joe Keegan, NCCC president.

“St. Joseph’s plays a critical role in healing individuals, reuniting families and supporting our communities. Through this initiative, the college will help build on that mission by creating a pathway for St. Joseph’s staff to gain additional education and training — at an affordable price and on a schedule that works for them.”

The coursework will begin this fall and continue for 10 weeks. Each week, participants will attend one class at St. Joseph’s during a work day and one class on Saturday mornings at NCCC’s Saranac Lake campus. The program will also include online coursework.

In addition to the St. Joseph’s Tuition Assistance Program, participants may be eligible for tuition assistance and scholarship funds through the college.