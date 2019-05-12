NCCC student earns Chancellor’s Award

× Expand Photo provided North Country Community College student Alicia Cook received a SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence in Albany Wednesday, April 24.

SARANAC LAKE | Alicia Cook is North Country Community College’s (NCCC) recipient of the 2019 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.

Cook, a second-year student from Chateaugay, traveled to the award ceremony in Albany April 24 with a contingent of family and college faculty and staff. She was one of 210 SUNY students from across the state to be honored with a 2019 Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence, presented by Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson.

“The students being recognized today made the choice to be leaders on their campuses, prioritize their studies and serve their communities,” Johnson said. “Congratulations to this year’s awardees, and I applaud you for pursuing excellence in all that you do.”

The Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence was created in 1997 to recognize students who have best demonstrated, and have been recognized for, the integration of academic excellence with accomplishments in the areas of leadership, athletics, community service, creative and performing arts, campus involvement or career achievement.

Cook was selected for her achievements in the classroom and on the soccer field. A student in NCCC’s radiologic technology program, she has maintained a 3.8 GPA, has received numerous awards and has volunteered at Elderwood Senior Care and Petrova Elementary School. A captain and MVP on the Saints’ women’s soccer team, she was an NJCAAA First-Team All-Region selection and a United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-American. Last fall, she became NCCC’s all-time leading scorer in women’s soccer, amassing 45 goals and 34 assists.

“She works hard, never complains, is always supportive and always a positive person and influence with her teammates,” said Kent Egglefield, NCCC’s head women’s soccer coach. “On top of all that, she is an amazing student in one of our hardest curriculums. I couldn’t be more proud of Alicia for all she’s accomplished during her time here.”

“Alicia has dedicated herself to the radiologic technology program throughout these past two years,” said Becky LaDue, director of the college’s rad tech program. “She’s a resourceful, positive, young lady, placing a lot of pressure upon herself to give it her all and undoubtedly exceeding expectations. She is respectful and loving to the faculty, her classmates, clinical instructors, radiologic technologists and patients that she comes in contact with every day. She always sees the best in others and is notably humble to receive this award.”

Cook said she is proud and honored to be selected for the Chancellor’s Award.

“It validates all my hard work on the athletic field and in the classroom,” she said. “My experience at NCCC has helped me grow as an individual and become a more confident person. I couldn’t have done it without the support and guidance of such inspirational professors and coaches.”

After she graduates in May, Cook said she hopes to land a job as an X-ray tech in a hospital, preferably in the North Country.

The selection of Chancellor’s Award recipients begins with a committee established on each SUNY campus to review the accomplishments of exemplary students. Nominees are then forwarded to the Chancellor’s Office for a second round of review. Finalists are then recommended to the Chancellor to become recipients of the award.