NCCC Ticonderoga to host Career Fair, March 12

Photo by Tim Rowland Job Fair Job seekers meet job providers at a North Country Community College Career Fair held last fall.

TICONDEROGA | Job seekers in the Ticonderoga area will get the chance to meet with employers and learn about employment opportunities in the region when North Country Community College hosts a Career Fair on Thursday, March 12.

The Career Fair, which is free of charge and open to the public, will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the college’s Ticonderoga campus, located at 11 Hawkeye Trail.

“This is a great opportunity to see what jobs and careers the community has to offer,” said David St. Germain, NCCC Business Department Chair and Coordinator of Strategic Academic Initiatives. “If you’re looking to start a new career, or just want to see what the possibilities are, you’ll get a chance to meet with a variety of employers, learn about their opportunities and find out how to take the next steps.”

Additionally, it’s not too late for businesses looking for employees to participate in the Career Fair. To register, contact David St. Germain at dstgermain@nccc.edu or 315-566-1376.

All participants in the Career Fair will be eligible for door prizes. Light refreshments will be served.

The Career Fair is sponsored by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, Essex County Social Services and North Country Community College. ■