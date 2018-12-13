NCCS bests Beekmantown

× 1 of 2 Expand Ella King of Westport and Amelia Ellis of Keene start the game with a jump ball as the Eagles and Beavers faced off Wednesday night. Photo by Jill Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Kya McComb led the Northeastern Clinton Cougars in scoring against Beekmantown Wednesday night. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

BEEKMANTOWN | The Northeastern Clinton girls basketball team took a 32-10 lead into halftime as they scored a win over Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) Division I foe Beekmantown Wednesday night.

Kya McComb had 23 points to pace the Cougars offense, while Abby Racine added 14, Audi Hollister seven, Gabby Dumas four, Caitlin Houghton three and Ellie Prairie two. Taylor Nelson had 10 points for the Eagles, followed by Jhenna Trombley with eight, Kiera Regan five, Zoe Danville four, Bella Brown two and Rylee Fesette one.

The Peru Indians scored a Division I win over Plattsburgh High 54-28 as Kortney McCarthy scored 12 points, Ally Post 10, Emily Beattie nine, Kayleigh Jackson nine, Dakota Mousseau six, Allie Beattie three and Kelly Sarbou three. Abbie Crahan scored 11 points for the Hornets as Kennedi LaValley scored seven and Tenzin Pema four.

AuSable Valley scored a 53-32 win over the Saranac Lake Red Storm with Koree Stillwell scoring 27 points to lead the Patriots offense, while Reanna Prentiss scored nine, Cora Long four, Lilley Keyser four, Sophie Rennie three, Brooklyn Douglass two, Leah Shay two and Peyton Roy two.

Mecalyn Sousa scored nine points for the Red Storm, with Alex LaDue adding six, Olivia Bell four, Amya Hurteau four, Maggie Carpenter three, Kylee Clark three and Mistre Newton two.

In Division II of the CVAC, Moriah outscored Northern Adirondack 32-17 in the second half to score a 54-38 win as Maddie Olcott scored 19 points, McKenzie Sprague 16 and Kennady Allen eight. Emily Peryea scored 14 points for the Bobcats, with Grace Thume adding eight and Kira LaBarge seven.

In the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) Northern Division, Crown Point suffered its second straight overtime loss, 34-30, to the Willsboro Warriors as Malina Lawrence led a balanced Warriors attack with nine points while Olivia Politi scored eight, Kaitlyn Wilkins six, Aliceson Drollette five, Jenna Ford two, Samantha Harrison two and Kaili Bourdeau two. Shawna McIntosh paced the Panthers with 12 points, with Hannah Palmer adding 10, Ani Hameline four and Lilli Peters four.

The Seton Catholic Knights kept their early season streak going with a 39-34 win over Schroon Lake as Nicole Bullock scored 25 points — 13 in the fourth — to lead the Knights, with Haley Murnane adding six. Malena Gereau scored 22 points to lead the Wildcats with Justice Kowal adding eight.

The Westport Eagles also stayed unblemished in MVAC play with a 44-30 win over Keene as Abbey Schwoebel scored 12 points to lead the Eagles with Ella King adding 10 points and 11 rebounds, Rachel Storey 10 points, Skylar Bisselle eight and Kaeli Brack four. Amelia Ellis scored 13 points for the Beavers while Caitlyn Lopez added nine and Emily Whitney six.

Johnsburg scored a 32-25 win over the Minerva/Newcomb Mountaineers in the southern division as Khaleah Cleveland had 17 points in the win, followed by Aileen Stevens with five. Chelsea Wright had 12 points for the Mountaineers, with Kate Wimberly scoring seven.

Wells scored a 55-36 win over the Elizabethtown-Lewis Lions as Brianna Cornwright led the Lions with 12 points, Bree Hunsdon eight, Madalyn Fuller six, Sadie Thompson three, Abby Monty two, Analise Burdo two, Abby Buck two and Hailey Cave one.