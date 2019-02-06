NCCS, contending with sub shortage, hosts second recruitment night

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Northeastern Clinton Central School is hosting a substitute recruitment night on Feb. 13.

CHAMPLAIN | In an effort to expand the district’s pool of substitute staff, Northeastern Clinton Central School (NCCS) is hosting a recruitment night on Feb. 13.

The event, the district’s second in the last two years, aims to attract new people to fill a shortage of substitute teachers, bus drivers and custodians, among other positions.

Despite robo-calls to community households, website announcements and newspaper advertisements, NCCS has continued to struggle with recruiting substitutes.

NCCS Superintendent Robb Garrand believes that the rural location of the district’s schools may play into the lack of staff, paired with the economic realities facing many local residents.

“It’s part-time and many need full-time employment,” he said.

At NCCS, there are positions open for substitute custodians, bus drivers, monitors, school nurses and though there are 30 active substitute teachers on staff, an additional 10 are also being sought.

“We’re looking for everything,” said Garrand.

The district intends to make its sub recruitment night a biennial occurrence.

“Every year, there’s going to be vacancies in these areas,” he said.

On Feb. 13, 6-7 p.m., on-site interviews will be conducted at NCCS’ middle/high school library.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume, cover letter and three letters of reference.

Those interested in learning more are encouraged to contact the district clerk: 518-298-8242 or aoliver@nccscougar.org.

WIDESPREAD PROBLEM

NCCS isn’t alone in struggling to recruit subs.

Every school district in Clinton County is facing a shortage, and on many district websites, job listings for these positions have become a near-permanent fixture.

Peru Central School hosted a similar recruitment event earlier this year.

“We struggle like every other district,” said Peru Central School Superintendent Thomas Palmer. “Getting bodies in your building is a really difficult thing right now.

“It’s a problem throughout the North Country and throughout the state.”

Palmer attributes the difficulty in recruiting subs to a variety of factors: The county’s low unemployment rate, the increase in wages for service and retail jobs, and a general sense that the idea of working at a school may be intimidating for some.

“I think sometimes schools may intimidate people,” he said. “We’re looking at adding additional training to make those people feel more confident.”

Between teachers, monitors, drivers and other positions, the district has a rotation of around 40 subs. Palmer estimates that on a daily basis, the school utilizes around 15-20 from that pool.

Ideally, Peru would have 60 subs, he said.

Beekmantown Central School Superintendent Dan Mannix echoed Palmer’s concerns.

“We are always in need of substitute teachers and staff,” he told The Sun.

“On any given day we could need between one and six substitutes.”

And the problem goes beyond part-time positions, Mannix said.

According to an analysis by NYSUT, enrollment in teacher education programs in New York state declined by approximately 47 percent between 2009 and 2016.

A survey conducted in 2017 by the New York State Council of School Superintendents found that 72 percent of superintendents in the North Country reported “finding an adequate number of qualified teachers” as a “significant problem” in their districts.

“When you talk to Plattsburgh State officials and other universities they say student enrollment in their education program is way down and has been for years,” Mannix said. “Therefore, there is both a teacher and substitute shortage.”

Applications for substitute positions are being accepted at every school district in Clinton County. More information is available on each of the school district’s websites, under the “Employment” or “Human Resources” tabs.