NCCS readies tech upgrades

CHAMPLAIN | Northeastern Clinton Central School (NCCS) has received approval from the state Education Department to move forward with $428,198 in planned upgrades to its wi-fi network.

The funding comes as part of the district’s Smart Schools investment plan, a roadmap for the use of $1.4 million in funds awarded to NCCS as part of the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act, a state initiative.

The network improvements will bolster the school’s internet speed across each of its buildings, increasing its capacity to 140 megabytes per second.

The district’s internet speeds typically run around 40 megabytes, according to middle school/high school assistant principal Wade Bush.

The district aims to fully launch the effort by the end of the year.

Where the system now has limited speed and spotty coverage — staff often must stand in certain areas to get a signal, or split classes between different areas to watch a video — the new network is designed to create a uniform coverage area capable of facilitating more devices.

“This new network is going to mean coverage in every classroom,” he said.

The school will go out to bid for the network upgrades this month, with the goal of installing the new equipment in the elementary school by May and the high school prior to the start of the next school year, according to Superintendent Robb Garrand.

The goal, he said, is to move toward “digital citizenship and learning” — in the future, that could mean 1:1 laptops for students, iPads, interactive whiteboards or other technology.

A technology committee meets monthly to discuss possibilities, according to Garrand.

As part of the first phase of the school’s Smart Schools investment plan, the district also plans to spend an additional $141,154 on electronic security updates designed to further secure the schools’ campus. Those upgrades include the purchase of new security cameras for the interior and exterior of the buildings.

LOCAL SCHOOLS UPDATE TECH

The Plattsburgh City School District (PCSD) also recently received approval for their Smart Schools investment plan.

The district’s $1.6 million Smart Schools funding will allow PCSD to purchase 459 Windows laptops to replace old desktop computers used by students in grades 3-12, part of a larger initiative to move toward 1:1 devices in the city’s schools.

The district will also purchase five new interactive whiteboards, and update its wire and wireless network.

The Ausable Valley Central School District was also awarded over half a million dollars in 2017 through the state Smart Schools Bond Act for technology upgrades, including updated network equipment and new Chromebooks for students.

The same year, Moriah Central School was awarded $297,646 for similar projects.

In the past, Willsboro Central, Beekmantown Central, Ticonderoga Central, Peru Central, Saranac Central, Chazy Central Rural and Schroon Lake Central schools were among the districts that also received Smart Schools funding.

Voters statewide approved the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act in 2014.