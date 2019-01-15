Nearly 130 ticketed in first week of city parking enforcement

× Expand Stock photo The city’s new parking enforcement officer wrote 129 tickets in the first week of formal enforcement in the downtown core.

PLATTSBURGH | Between Jan. 3-9, a total of 129 parking tickets were issued in the downtown core.

The tickets came via the City of Plattsburgh’s new parking enforcement officer, Tori Prinsen, who was hired last month and began writing formal tickets at the beginning of the year.

“She’s been doing a very, very good job of enforcing the guidelines,” said Police Chief Levi Ritter.

This marks the first time since 2016 that the city has had a dedicated parking enforcement officer. When that officer retired more than two years ago, the position wasn’t refilled in an effort to cut down on costs.

Ritter said that the number of tickets written in Prinsen’s first week speaks to the necessity of having a dedicated officer to oversee parking enforcement.

“What it does tell me is that there’s an absolute need for it,” he said.

It’s unclear how many parking tickets were typically written in the past, though as recently as 2013, more than $36,000 in revenue was generated through parking tickets in downtown Plattsburgh.

“It’s necessary (to have a dedicated parking officer) because of the way in which these parking laws need to be enforced,” Ritter said. “It takes a person to go out, actually mark the position of the car, and go back two hours later to see if it’s still there.”

Prinsen began writing warning tickets last month — Ritter estimated that approximately 200 were written — before switching over to formal tickets with fines attached on Jan. 3.

The most common parking violation thus far has been drivers overstaying the posted time limit in the business district. For that, the fine is $15, according to Ritter.

BIZ OWNERS REACT

By enforcing the parking time limit, the goal is to generate more turnover.

Shannon Drowne, co-owner of Kinetic Running on Margaret Street, said that she’s noticed a difference since the new officer came on the job.

“It was normal for us to see the same vehicles parked on both sides of the street all day,” she told The Sun. “I have seen some turnover.”

Drowne said that the only complaints she’s heard have been from her customers with disabilities, who have told her that the 30 minute time limit outside her shop presents some difficulties for those who need more time to get where they need to go.

Laura Cochran, co-owner of the Twisted Carrot restaurant across the street, said that she hasn’t yet heard any complaints from customers.

“We haven’t noticed any issues,” she said. “I haven’t had any complaints.”

Cochran said that she hasn’t personally seen any parking tickets on cars outside her restaurant, but she has noticed some turnover.

“I guess I have noticed that cars aren’t saying as long,” she said.

MAYOR: ‘I GOT A PARKING TICKET AS WELL’

Ritter said that the public’s response to the increased parking enforcement was mixed.

“Overall, there’s understanding, with a smaller segment not being happy that they’re being fined for exceeding the time limits,” he said, noting that residents likely got used to there being lax enforcement after the time limits weren’t being enforced for so long.

Elizabeth Davies was the first resident to take to City Hall after getting a ticket.

Davies asked the Common Council last Thursday to consider the intersection of time limit enforcement and the snow ban, and its impact on service workers.

She said that the posted hours for removing her vehicle from the street during a snow ban has created some difficulty, as someone who works at a bar that closes at 2 a.m.

In general, parking bans go into effect from midnight to 6 a.m. when the city announces a “snow emergency.”

“If we don’t have a place to park, you don’t have service workers,” she told the council. “It takes half an hour to 45 minutes to close my bar.

“If I can’t park, I’m going to lose my job.”

“I’m sure it’s not any consolation to you,” Mayor Colin Read replied.

“But today, I got a parking ticket as well.”

Read was ticketed for exceeding the two-hour time limit by 10 minutes.

“Our attendant is clearly very efficient, and it was totally my fault,” he told The Sun.

Read said that he “happily” paid the $15 fee.