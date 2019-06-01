Nearly $6 million in tax refunds for the Adirondack Region

× Expand Photo provided The Adirondack Region Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Coalition has been credited with securing nearly $6 million in tax refunds for the North Country this tax season. Pictured: coalition members David St. German, Kathy Snow, Jerry Manor, Tamar Smalls, Kate Gardner, Kathy McNulty and Peter Stone.

PLATTSBURGH | Representatives from the Adirondack Region Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Coalition said they recently completed a successful income tax assistance program that proved beneficial for many low to moderate income people throughout Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

Kathy Snow, director of development at United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. and chairperson of the EITC Coalition, reported that she had been informed by Internal Revenue Service representative Kathy McNulty that $5,903,588 in federal tax refunds have been secured for eligible residents this tax season.

Of the total received from the refunds, $1,025,435 was Federal EITC dollars. The records indicate that 4,252 returns were prepared between all the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

VITA sites were set up in all three counties to serve those seeking the free income tax filing service. In Clinton County, the Senior Citizens Council on North Catherine Street in Plattsburgh served as a site. In Essex County, the Lake Placid Public Library and North Country Community College-Ticonderoga Campus served as sites, and in Franklin County, the Mohawk Indian Housing Corporation served as a site.

Seacomm Federal Credit Union hosted a super Saturday in Malone on Feb. 9 and in Plattsburgh on March 2. UFirst Federal Credit Union also hosted a super Saturday in Plattsburgh on March 9.

Snow said, “The efforts of our Coalition are particularly important because we are helping individuals and families who really need the money. It’s good for them and it’s good for our economy.”

Members of the EITC Coalition are United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc., OneWorkSource, North Country Workforce Investment Board, Adirondack Community Action Programs, Inc., Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County, Office for the Aging, Department of Social Services, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Joint Council for Economic Opportunity Inc., American Association of Retired Persons, Ufirst Credit Union, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Internal Revenue Service, Mohawk Indian Housing Corporation, North Country Community College, SUNY Plattsburgh and SeaComm Federal Credit Union.