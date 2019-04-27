New ‘cloud’-based water meter reading proposed for Lake George Village

LAKE GEORGE | The “Internet of Things” and Lake George Village’s municipal water system are about to get engaged.

If this relationship proceeds, water meters in Lake George’s homes and businesses will be outfitted with new sensor-transmitters that will send real-time data on water use to “the cloud,” where it can be retrieved individually by property owners or by village officials for monitoring or billing purposes.

This proposed system was explained to the town board April 15 by village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington.

Presently, a village public works employee circulates through the village monthly picking up radio signals from water meters, and the information is uploaded to the village billing program.

But with the proposed technology upgrade, the meters would send water usage information via cell signals to a cloud-based server, eliminating the routine of an employee driving through town to obtain the data.

This new system will not only provide savings in labor costs, but it will allow property owners to monitor their water usage — and avoid unexpectedly large water bills or flooding calamities.

Harrington said the system under consideration can be set up to alert individual homeowners and the village when unusually high water flows are occurring. Presently, a number of the village’s water customers incur astronomical water bills due to water taps that are left running without their knowledge.

METER ‘HEADS’

New water meter sensor-transmitters need to be installed, and there’s an ongoing charge for the data storage and retrieval.

These meter “heads” range in cost between $198 for a standard residential installation to $876 for high-volume meters or the most complex or commercial or multi-family installation. The expense for the new equipment would be billed in 20 installments to the water customers.

For example, a homeowner with the $198 meter head would be charged $10 per quarter for five years to cover the cost of the new sensor-transmitter.

Also, the village would be billed 89 cents per month per meter for data storage and download fees — and the village would in turn bill each water customer $3 per quarter in addition to the present charges for water used.

Harrington cautioned that the radio-based technology may soon become abandoned, and support for it may not be available in a few years — so it makes sense to upgrade.

“The future of radio is bleak — cellular is now the way to go,” he said.

Village Mayor Robert Blais suggested that a public informational session be held for residents to learn about the proposal to switch to cloud-based water meter reading. He said that village attorney Matt Fuller advised him that the shift doesn’t require a new local law, which would trigger a mandatory public hearing.

The technology upgrade was endorsed in concept by the board, and Blais said that water customers would be informed next month of the new charges appearing on water bills, likely to begin in August.