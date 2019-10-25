New book confirms it: Politics is a weird business

JAY | New York Times best-selling author Tim Rowland’s newest book confirms what many have suspected: politics is a weird business.

Rowland points out in his newest book, “Politics Weird-O-Pedia: The Ultimate Book of Surprising, Strange, and Incredibly Bizarre Facts about Politics,” that today’s political culture is no more unhinged than it has been at any point in world history. In fact, he says, we may comfort ourselves knowing that at points in the past, politics has been much more bizarre than it is now. “Today, for example, at least we are no longer cementing thousands of live humans into our public works projects. That we know of,” he says.

“Politics Weird-O-Pedia” is chock full of strange, funny and sometimes unnerving episodes in political history. At least, as we view today’s politicians, we can take comfort in knowing that they come by it honestly, according to Rowland.

“There’s something about public office that, throughout time, has transcended normalcy. ‘Politics Weird-o-Pedia’ presents some of the oddest and most interesting political absurdities and tidbits from around the world, from Peter the Great’s tax on beards to a lawmaker’s mistress whom he kept on the congressional payroll despite her admission that ‘I can’t type, I can’t file, I can’t even answer the phone,’” Rowland says.

Rowland, a reporter for Sun Community News & Printing, has authored a number of books, including histories of the Adirondacks and Western Maryland mountains, and the “Strange and Obscure” series, collections of historical essays focusing on lesser-known aspects of American history. An avid outdoorsman, Rowland has climbed in the Himalayas, hiked the Inca Trail, trekked throughout Europe, and ridden a bicycle across the United States. He has climbed all 46 Adirondack High Peaks. He and his wife, Beth, live on a farm in Jay, New York where they raise Belted Galloway cattle.

“Politics Weird-O-Pedia: The Ultimate Book of Surprising, Strange, and Incredibly Bizarre Facts about Politics” is available at bookstores, online retailers such as Amazon and iBooks, and from the author at timrowlandbooks.com.

There was a book signing in Plattsburgh at Bookburgh Books in the Champlain Centre at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Check Tim Rowland Books on Facebook for more events.

To request an excerpt, review copy or to arrange an interview with the author, contact elizabeth.rowland105@gmail.com or call 301-988-3089.