New county chief: workforce and infrastructure investments are needed

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Frank Thomas Sworn In Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas recites his oath of office moments after he was elected the new chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Thomas’ wife Rhonda holds the Bible in the ceremony while county Clerk Pam Vogel (right) conducts the proceedings, and former county chairmen Ron Conover (left) and Kevin Geraghty (right rear) stand by.

LAKE GEORGE | Minutes after he was elected chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors Jan. 3, Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas called for investments in the county’s infrastructure and workforce development programs — as well as taking action to assure that high-quality emergency medical services are available on a timely basis across the county.

Thomas, a Republican, received the votes of 14 of the 19 supervisors attending the county’s annual organizational meeting, as the board has a wide G.O.P majority. Glens Falls Ward 5 Supervisor Ben Driscoll was supported by all but one of the board’s Democrats. Thomas replaces Ron Conover who served in the post for three years.

Thomas said that to attract new businesses and jobs to the area, workforce development should be strengthened, and the county’s highway and broadband and cellular infrastructure should be upgraded.

“We need to develop our workforce to suit our local economy,” he said, adding that sewer and water systems, public buildings, and roadways need to be improved to accommodate growth and spur prosperity.

He called for working with SUNY Adirondack and BOCES to develop new workforce training programs and to boost career-oriented education — with a goal of creating better opportunities for county residents, particularly those with modest incomes.

Thomas focused his attention on some buildings that need to be renovated or replaced. He said that Countryside Adult Home in Warrensburg should have its residents’ rooms upgraded to make the facility more appealing, primarily to attract new residents.

Also, he said the county’s highway maintenance garage in Johnsburg needs replacement to better accommodate workers as well as equipment. The county airport’s maintenance building also need to be replaced, he said, noting that a federal grant is being sought to fund the project.

He also called for taking action toward utilizing the county’s idle railroad corridor — either resurrecting rail passenger service, or converting it to a rail-trail.

“Whether we’re going to have freight, tourist and passenger service or recreational use, this corridor is a huge asset and it’s time to get moving on its future,” he said.

Thomas warns of financial challenges, bail reform laws

Another objective Thomas cited was to raise the county’s fund balance by about $2 million, so it would reach the $23.6 million that a state formula calls for Warren County to maintain.

But doing so, he said, would be challenging as state mandates are getting more burdensome on county finances — and the cost of the state’s Aid & Incentives to Municipalities program are now to be paid from sales tax revenue withheld from local counties.

In addition, Thomas warned that the new statewide bail reform laws would have unintended consequences, and had to be changed to better protect public safety. Local government leaders and law enforcement officials have warned for weeks that the new laws have prompted the release of potentially violent criminals.

“We know there are major problems with the new law, and we are committed to pushing the state legislature to fix the problems before innocent people are needlessly victimized,” he said.

In concluding his “state of the county” speech, Thomas pledged to be receptive to input from other supervisors and county residents.

“My door will always be open, and I will always listen to your concerns, ideas and perspectives,” he said. ■