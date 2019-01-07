New deal to govern how broadband providers market speeds

× Expand Photo provided An investigation into internet service providers by the state attorney general’s office has revealed “significant failures” in how providers market and deliver internet speeds.

PLATTSBURGH | Customers in the Adirondacks have long complained over spotty internet service.

Now an investigation by the state attorney general’s office has found “significant failures” in how four major providers have marketed and delivered their internet speeds, confirming what many subscribers have long suspected:

They’re being charged for services the providers cannot deliver.

“For years, internet providers marketed ever-increasing internet speeds regardless of whether they could actually deliver,” said then-Attorney General Barbara Underwood in a statement. “No more.”

As a result of the probe, four providers who provide service to the “vast majority” of New York internet subscribers — Altice, Frontier, RCN and Verizon — have entered into an agreement changing how they market speeds.

The providers often failed to maintain sufficient network capacity to deliver on their speed promises, according to the report.

The providers equipped subscribers with modems and wireless routers that did not reliably deliver the speeds subscribers had paid for under normal conditions, and falsely implied that subscribers were likely to access the advertised speeds wirelessly.

The agreement comes on the heels of the attorney general’s landmark $174 million settlement with Charter Spectrum last month, reached after the state’s top cop determined the telecommunications heavyweight engaged in a “systematic scheme” to defraud and mislead internet subscribers.

Unlike in that case, the attorney general stopped short of accusing the four providers of outright fraud.

But as part of the deal, the companies have agreed to a sweeping series of injunctive items Underwood said will a establish a “transformative” new nationwide model for how to fairly market internet services.

The providers have 120 days from Dec. 24 to implement the following reforms:

Substantiate speed claims with regular speed testing;

Ensure sufficient network capacity to deliver advertised content from third party providers like Netflix;

Warn consumers that “wireless speeds may vary” and disclose the factors that might lead actual experience to vary, including the number of users and device limitations;

Discontinue any speed that cannot be substantiated;

Spell out the “relative benefits” of speeds and services accurately;

Train customer service representatives and other employees to inform subscribers about the factors that affect speeds;

Undertake other reforms designed to “improve internet service and make marketing clearer and more accurate.”

Altice, RCN and Verizon must also maintain a video on their websites to educate subscribers about the factors limiting internet speeds over wi-fi, as well as ship or install free replacements to all subscribers with inadequate equipment via at least three different contact methods.

Providers who fail to adhere to the basic rules articulated in the agreements could face legal consequences.

FRONTIER FOCUS

Frontier Communications has long been the subject of complaints across the Adirondack Park over interrupted service and slower-than-advertised speeds.

As part of the agreement, the provider must spend $25 million over three years to improve its upstate network infrastructure in “unsubsidized areas” to relieve congestion and improve service.

Reports of spotty and interrupted service have largely been clustered in specific localities, including Franklin Falls, Wilmington, Jay and Chesterfield in northern Essex County; Minerva and Newcomb in the south, a corridor that stretches into North Creek in northern Warren County and Long Lake and Indian Lake in Hamilton County.

Details on which areas will see upgrades have not yet been released.

“Implementation details will be worked out in the near future,” a Frontier spokesman told The Sun on Jan. 4.

Frontier said they worked collaboratively with the state to develop an investment proposal that “delivers enhanced service quality to our customers, provides additional transparency in customer marketing information and adds improvements to our telecommunications infrastructure, particularly in rural unserved and underserved areas of the state.”

“We look forward to continuing to work as a collaborative partner in efforts to close the digital divide and deliver reliable, affordable services to our customers,” said the spokesman.

Frontier also agreed to advertise speeds as a range and to “refund half the future fees paid by any customer who is not capable of receiving 100 percent of the speed they were told they would get.”

Providers have 120 days to reform their advertising practices. Are they keeping their promises?