New drug trends reach Clinton County

PLATTSBURGH | In recent years, the rise of fentanyl-laced in drugs has been a major problem with substance abusers, specifically with heroin, a drug classified as an opioid. Fentanyl is a strong synthetic painkiller which, mixed with the wrong drugs, can cause an overdose. In fact, according to Ian Dunbar of the DEA’s HIDTA, short for the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, the majority of heroin is laced with fentanyl.

“Heroin is tainted with fentanyl - over 80 percent of the supply, but we don’t know that for sure,” Dunbar said. “We’re doing a project to help figure that out … we’re not seeing it on the seizure side, on the law enforcement side, we’re seeing the heroin with fentanyl in the labs.”

This has caused some heroin users to switch to cheaper drugs less likely to contain fentanyl - meth. The latest Clinton County drug trend study shows that methamphetamines are on the rise. Though heroin is down thanks to awareness and help from local law enforcement, some substance abuse users are moving on to meth. However, fentanyl is likely to grow when it comes to all non-prescription drugs, including meth, making none of them safe.

“Heroin is actually on the decline,” Vice President, Chief Medical Officer of CVPH Kent Hall said. “There are trends.”

Fentanyl and meth aren’t the only problems facing the North Country. There have been 46 reported overdoses, in Clinton County, mostly prescription drugs in the last year according to Dunbar. However, a new trend has been causing harm and even death that isn’t the cause of too much of the drug. Hall talked about a prescription drug, Wellbutrin, an antidepressant sometimes used as an aide to quit smoking. Substance users has been using the drug as an injection, and by crushing and snorting it.

“[Wellbutrin] effects the norepinephrine-dopamine, so think cocaine,” Hall said. “It is an extended release capsule or tablet, so it doesn’t lend itself to getting a rush - it’s delayed over time. However, to the point where it’s dissolved, either crushed and snorted or melted and injected, then you get the rush right away … it is now recognized as an addictive potential.”

By melting down the drug, it turns into a gel-like substance. Injecting it causes serious problems to the blood and veins, causing those who inject it to have their arms turn blue. The effect of crushing and snorting it causes serious brain damage and gives a cocaine-like high for a little while.

The Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County (SPARCC) focuses on assisting those struggling with drug use and want to get clean. The program is able to connect people with treatment and health care services, education and employment opportunities and holds a number of meetings and events.

For those in recovery or members in the community, there are weekly music sessions, yoga, group meetings and therapy, art programs and more. To find out what the SPARCC in-patient program entails, visit its Facebook page.