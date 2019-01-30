New Essex County jail admin announced

× Expand Photo provided Peter Feeley has been named the new jail administrator of the Essex County Correctional Facility.

LEWIS | Sheriff David Reynolds has announced a new addition to his administration.

Peter Feeley, a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, will take over as the new jail administrator and will hold the rank of major.

Feeley worked his way through the ranks as a correction officer, sergeant and captain. He previously held the title of assistant jail administrator and was instrumental in the introduction of numerous inmate programs.

Under his supervision, the sheriff’s office has been able to provide inmate counseling in areas including mental health and addiction counseling.

Feeley is a graduate of Willsboro Central School. He received his associates degree in individual studies from Clinton Community College. Feeley is also a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force as an administrative specialist. Feeley lives in Willsboro and is a proud father, grandfather and husband.

According to Reynolds, Feeley’s knowledge of the state commission of corrections standards and the day to day operation of the jail will ensure that the Essex County Correctional Facility will continue to operate at the highest standard.

“The knowledge Feeley brings to this position is vital in ensuring that the sheriff’s office continue to be proactive in the issues facing law enforcement,” said Reynolds.