New exec takes helm at Strand Center

Photo provided Bob Garcia has been hired as the new executive director of the Strand Center for the Arts.

PLATTSBURGH | A new executive director has taken the helm at the Strand Center for the Arts.

Bob Garcia, who boasts decades of service at the likes of Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall, takes over for Leigh Mundy, who served as interim director after Joshua Kretser stepped down from the position earlier this year.

“Plattsburgh appealed to me because daughter has gone to summer camp up here for the last 6-7 years. She’s really loved it,” Garcia, a Florida native, told The Sun. “I’ve always loved the Adirondacks.”

As the center’s director, Garcia said that he hopes to establish the Strand Theatre as a tour stop for recognizable — diverse — and nationally-renown artists.

“The northeast is often bypassed,” he said. “I hope to create an awareness in the industry that this is a place where these artists should stop.

“And I think there’s a community need to see a complete, diverse change in the programming.”

In the future he hopes to open the doors to local acts, up to two to three times a week.

“In concert with that, do higher-end ticketed events and bring in recognizable artists, kid’s shows, family shows,” he said of future programming at the non-profit venue. “There’s a lot of great stuff out there.

“I want to see the Strand very busy, busy to a point where it sustains itself.”

CITY ROOTS

Garcia started off his career with a bang: After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in public administration, he served as the vice president of entertainment finance at Radio City Music Hall Productions for 17 years.

“I got into this business by promoting concerts at college in Florida,” he said. “I met the right people, and I was hired by Radio City Music Hall in New York City.”

He oversaw a number of events there that brought some of the most iconic performers of the last 50 years to fans in New York City.

We’re talking Frank Sinatra. Tony Bennett. Paul McCartney. U2. Robin Williams.

From there he moved onto Madison Square Garden, where he had a hand in making nearly 700 annual events in three states come to fruition as the vice president of entertainment finance, and line-produced the Grammy’s, the Video Music Awards, Country Music Awards and the Tony Awards.

He stayed with Madison Square Garden for 16 years, before becoming the CFO of entertainment production company Running Subway, where he had a hand in producing and marketing for theater productions of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “The Art of the Brick,” a touring Lego exhibit, according to a news release from The Strand Center.

“We are thrilled that Bob Garcia has agreed to take the reins of leadership at the Strand Center for the Arts,” said Strand Center for the Arts Board President Courtney Chandler DeLaura in a statement. “Bob brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role as executive director.

“We welcome Bob to our organization and our community.”